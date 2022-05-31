Lady Vikes go head-to-head in all-star softball

Two teammates will get a chance to play together one more time while another will be looking to spoil the party on Wednesday at the Central Community College-Columbus all-star softball game.

Lakeview teammates Abbie Scholl and Paxton Lusche will make up two of the roster for Green Team coach Adam Indra and assistant Jenica Dietrich of Highway 91. Columbus High's Addi Heule will join that Viking duo with nine others that also include three from Highway 91 (Faith Indra, Sasha Perrin and Jaedyn Ratzlaff), two from Boone Central (Ashtyn Hedlund, Madisyn Cunningham), one from Aurora, one from GICC, one from North Bend and one from Wahoo.

A third Lakeview player, Calie Booth, will hope to steal bragging rights away form her Columbus counterparts on the Silver Team roster coached by Hastings St. Cecilia head coach Ryan Ohnoutka and two assistants. Ohnoutka has four of his former players to go with one from Aurora, two from Kearney, one from Polk County and Kamryn Lemburg and Whitney Schmidt of Twin River.

Heule hit .263 with 15 RBIs and 22 runs scored in her final season to go with a 2-2 record in the circle, 30 innings of work and 10 strikeouts. Lusche was second at Lakeview with a .351 average, Booth collected 23 RBIs and 17 runs and Scholl hit .341 with 24 driven in and 30 scored.

First pitch is at 5 p.m. at the Raider softball field behind the fieldhouse.

