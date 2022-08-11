Lady Vikes hopes experience results in state berth

The Lakeview girls golf team hopes experience pays off in its first trip to the state tournament since 2018. It returns three seniors and two sophomores with the addition of potentially three freshmen.

Senior Hannah Kitt will lead the Lady Vikes. She earned five medals last season, including a runner-up finish at the Wayne Invite on Sept. 23.

"I'm just excited for my confidence in my game because I feel like that's improved a lot from this time last year to right now," Kitt said.

During the summer, Kitt stayed active competing in the Cornhusker State Games at Quail Run Golf Course in July. She earned a silver medal in the girls 15-17 years old age group.

In addition to the CSG, she competed in four events on the Nebraska Junior Golf summer tour. On June 2, she was the runner at Wayne Country Club. Kitt placed fifth at Oakland Golf Course on June 3 and ended in eighth place at York on July 11 and at Elks Country Club on July 15.

As preparation for the season, Kitt said it's important to stay active over the summer.

"I think it's very important to warm up during the summer so you're at the top of your game when the season starts," Kitt said. "If you take a break in the summer or when you're not playing, you're going to come back at the same level as you were or maybe even worse when you're not warmed up."

Kitt said the biggest improvement she's made was in her mental game. The senior said she doesn't get as angry as easily and she doesn't get upset with a bad shot. Lady Vikes head coach Sandy Harrison said the longest yardage on the golf course is your head mentally.

"It can be very tough for some people. It's hard for them to let the last shot go and just go ahead with what's going on. It can be really tough," Harrison said. "Just the quotes I've read about her (Kitt) in the newspaper articles this summer tells me she's ready to go. She's excited about it. The mental game was a problem with her and she's got that managed well."

Joining Kitt on the team is fellow returners Grace Berkeland, Evie Hatcher, Ella Divis and Alli Mueller.

"I know a couple of them did some tournaments around this city and I think they're ready to go. Obviously, we have to be because we have a tournament within 10 days we start practice," Harrison said. "I've talked to Grace (Berkeland) and she's ready. When I was coaching boys golf, I saw Evie (Hatcher) out there practicing pretty steadily so I'm excited about that."

Harrison said the team is more cohesive thanks to their experience playing with each other.

"They work better together now that they know each other and what's going to be going on," she said. "It's just good having a group back."

Kitt explained the benefits of having the team back together.

"I think it's important to have girls coming back, so you're not starting at square one," Kitt said. "We all know how this works and we're all ready to improve from what we did last year."

Harrison said she expects a lot of medals this year, especially from her top three golfers. Kitt said she hopes they take practice seriously and get better each meet throughout the season. Harrison said she just wants the golfers to play its best at each tournament.

"Just to get the best of the girls. I don't want them to leave the course thinking that I should have played better," Harrison said. "I want them to know that they've been out there and gave their most to the game."