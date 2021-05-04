Lady Vikes overcome slow start in subdistrict win

Lakeview junior Carly Schaad has faith in her ability to place a shot right where she wants, well, at least to an extent. Schaad is confident she can get it there, but not so certain it will hit the target.
When she needed her sometimes sporadic free kick skills to deliver, Schaad found a way Monday in a subdistrict win over South Sioux City.
Lakeview girls soccer fell behind for the first time in nearly three weeks but scored twice in the second half and advanced to the subdistrict title match following a 3-2 victory.
The Lady Vikes, who started 0-4, won nine of 10 heading into the postseason and played for the Central Conference championship. During that stretch, Lakeview shut out eight opponents and lost in the league title match by shootout following a scoreless regulation.
Only once in that span did Lakeview have to mount a comeback - down 2-0 and 3-1 to Aurora in the conference semifinal. Perhaps the Lady Vikes drew from that experience when South Sioux scored the first goal of the game and went back ahead 2-1.
Reese Janssen tied it in the first half, Carly Schaad tied it again about 15 minutes into the second half and Janssen scored the game-winner 10 minutes later.
"I knew we had it at the half," Schaad said confidently, despite trailing by a goal at the break. "We all know we could work hard from there. When we get the wind, that's when we really start to shine. We had confidence. Some of the girls might have been nervous, but we knew we just needed to play like we can."
The wind was a benefit to Lakeview. The Lady Vikes kept the ball mostly in either the neutral or attacking zone, only rarely having to drop back and thwart a South Sioux run. Yet, when the conditions were not in their favor in the first half, it wasn't the wind that allowed two Cardinal goals.
Coach Mike Zimmerman credited South Sioux but also said his team made some mental errors and took a few bad angles. Those bad angles allowed through balls by the Cardinals to end up in the back of the Lady Vikes' net.
There also wasn't as much continuity in the midfield because of the absence of senior Allison Loseke, who was on the sidelines watching following a controversial red card from last week. Without her, Zimmerman made adjustments to the lineup that took some time to find a comfort zone. That, plus the wind, made the first half somewhat of a learning experience.
But since Janssen scored against the wind, Lakeview didn't face a multiple-goal deficit like it had in Aurora. Schaad earned a free kick from about 30 yards out near the midway point of the second half and sent a lob that was perfectly placed over outstretched arms of the South Sioux keeper and just under the cross bar.
"I was kind of nervous because my free kicks either go way too high or go to the side. It was a little nerve-wracking knowing what was on the line there," Schaad said. "It felt really good once I connected, and seeing it go in was a great relief."
As beautiful as Schaad's goal might have been, Nathaly Loza and Janssen teamed up for a shot that was at least as remarkable. Loza made a run up the right wing and crossed a pass near the far post that Janssen located for a sharp header and the game-winning goal."
"She's either on or she's off. She either puts them over the top or wide, but she was good on that one," Zimmerman said of Schaad, agreeing with her own assessment of free kicks. "And Nathaly, that was just a nice pass. Reese was pretty excited about her header."
As far as Zimmerman knows, the win is the first time Lakeview will play for the subdistrict title. The Vikings have been in a district final before, as recently as two years ago. But others, like that one, were earned on the strength of the wildcard standings, not a subdistrict championship.
"They always fight back. I always choose to go into the wind and tell them at halftime, 'Now it's in our favor and we can fight back,'" Zimmerman said. "They always keep their heads up. As a group, they always keep fighting."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.