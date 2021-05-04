Lady Vikes overcome slow start in subdistrict win

Lakeview junior Carly Schaad has faith in her ability to place a shot right where she wants, well, at least to an extent. Schaad is confident she can get it there, but not so certain it will hit the target.

When she needed her sometimes sporadic free kick skills to deliver, Schaad found a way Monday in a subdistrict win over South Sioux City.

Lakeview girls soccer fell behind for the first time in nearly three weeks but scored twice in the second half and advanced to the subdistrict title match following a 3-2 victory.

The Lady Vikes, who started 0-4, won nine of 10 heading into the postseason and played for the Central Conference championship. During that stretch, Lakeview shut out eight opponents and lost in the league title match by shootout following a scoreless regulation.

Only once in that span did Lakeview have to mount a comeback - down 2-0 and 3-1 to Aurora in the conference semifinal. Perhaps the Lady Vikes drew from that experience when South Sioux scored the first goal of the game and went back ahead 2-1.

Reese Janssen tied it in the first half, Carly Schaad tied it again about 15 minutes into the second half and Janssen scored the game-winner 10 minutes later.