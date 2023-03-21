The Lady Vikes soccer team opens their season today at Wilderness Park where they take on cross-town rival Scotus at 5 p.m.

The Lakeview girls return half of their offensive production from 2022 with Reagan Kroll and Tori Osten each recording two goals last season of the team's 16 scores.

Despite returning the pair of scorers, they lost a lot of starters from last season with most graduating or missing due to injury.

"We're a very young team this year, we got just three or four starters back," Lakeview coach Mike Zimmerman said. "Probably going to start four or five freshmen on the team this year, it's a big learning experience."

One of the players that is hurt this year for Lakeview is Camryn Koch who was a starter in 2022, she is out with a torn ACL.

Some of the players that are returning and have stood out to Zimmerman are Ava Tessendorf, Kroll, Taylor Griesen and Kiara Kula.

"They're girls that have stepped up," Zimmerman said.

With so many new faces looking to take to the pitch for the Lady Vikes, experience is a concern for Zimmerman.

"Some of the teams we go against play soccer all year round," Zimmerman said. "They're learning fast, they're learning fast, giving it their all and trying to get in shape for it."

With experience being an issue for this Lakeview team Kroll looks to be a senior leader during her last ride with the Lady Vikes.

"It feels normal to every other year except having people yell at you, you're doing all the yelling," Kroll said. "I think that everyone has been responsible and I think our whole team has really stepped up. Being a senior this year has been really easy."

A new face for the Lady Vikes will be senior Emily Wellman.

"They told me how much fun it is, so I said 'I'll do it' and I'm really glad I did," Wellman said. "I'm enjoying it so far."

Lakeview opens in a difficult stretch facing Scotus to open as the Shamrocks are ranked third by the Omaha World-Herald and their second game is against Grand Island Northwest which ranks sixth.

"The first couple of games are really going to tell us a lot about our team," Zimmerman said. "It'll be an experience."

Despite retaining half of their offensive production from last season, the 2022 scoring leader was Carley Schaad who was a senior and another important part on the offensive side was Emily Schaad who also graduated and scored two goals.

Zimmerman expects Griesen to step up in the mid-field role that Carly played.

One area that may be more difficult for the Lady Vikes will be deep shots as Carly had the strongest leg on the team.

"We're going to have to be more of a finesse team and not shoot from outside the 18 because our legs just aren't strong enough," Zimmerman said.

Another area of weakness for this team may be on defense.

"I always try to be an attacking team, this year's team we might hang back a little bit and try to just move that ball down the field," Zimmerman said. "Can't be so aggressive because when you're aggressive you get burned on the back side."

The goalie spot looks to be a competition between Rylee Eberhardt and Jayda Kingston.

Kingston is a returning goalkeeper and Eberhardt is looking to earn playing time as a freshman.

Lakeview finished 6-8 last season and the Lady Vikes' goal for this season is simple as the team hopes to reach districts.

"Just have fun, see if we can get to sub-state," Zimmerman said. "Just go out there and play hard every day."