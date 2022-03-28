Lady Vikes rue missed chances

Lakeview girls soccer created at least as many, if not more, offensive chances as it had all season in Saturday's match with Waverly but failed to break through and remains without a goal in 2022.

The defense remained tough and gave the Lady Vikes a chance. Shots off the post and just wide ruined hopes for a first win in a 3-0 defeat.

Waverly scored once before halftime then twice in the final 40 minutes, all three by sophomore Olivia Hind, and dropped Lakeview to 3-0.

"First half we played lights out, the best we've played all year. We had three shots on goal, banged three off the bar. We changed the lineup and the midfield kind of came alive," coach Mike Zimmerman said. "Second half, we had runs but we kind of tailed off, but there were really good things. The girls really played well."

Zimmerman's adjustments including moving sophomore Taylor Griesen up from the back line to the midfield and dropped fellow sophomore Kiara Kula from forward back to Griesen's former position.

Griesen helped generate better distribution up the field and Kula was more than capable of clearing balls away and stopping the attack. But, of course, Lakeview is still seeking its first goal.

The Lady Vikes dropped to 0-4 but were in the same position last year before a long winning streak eventually led to a district final.

"It's just finding that right spot where girls will gel and come together," Zimmerman said. "We had our chances."

