Lady Vikes win rematch over Crete

Tuesday was prime for a Lakeview girls soccer letdown. After winning six of the last seven matches and making a run to the conference championship game, Lakeview faced a rematch with one of the teams it defeated along the way Tuesday at home.

But rather than assume a victory, a young group took nothing for granted and took care of business against Crete for the second time in six days with a 4-0 win.

Lakeview scored once in the first half then tacked on three more after halftime while making it seven wins in the last eight and improving to 7-5.

Senior Reese Janssen scored three of the four, Cassidy Henggeler had one and an assist.

"I was kind of worried. The weather was terrible on Monday and we didn't have practice, so I was kind of worried how we were going to show up. But they showed up," coach Mike Zimmerman said. "The first half, we must have had 20 or 30 shots on goal and couldn't get one to go in."