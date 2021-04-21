Lady Vikes win rematch over Crete

Tuesday was prime for a Lakeview girls soccer letdown. After winning six of the last seven matches and making a run to the conference championship game, Lakeview faced a rematch with one of the teams it defeated along the way Tuesday at home.
But rather than assume a victory, a young group took nothing for granted and took care of business against Crete for the second time in six days with a 4-0 win.
Lakeview scored once in the first half then tacked on three more after halftime while making it seven wins in the last eight and improving to 7-5.
Senior Reese Janssen scored three of the four, Cassidy Henggeler had one and an assist.
"I was kind of worried. The weather was terrible on Monday and we didn't have practice, so I was kind of worried how we were going to show up. But they showed up," coach Mike Zimmerman said. "The first half, we must have had 20 or 30 shots on goal and couldn't get one to go in."
That changed when Zimmerman made an adjustment to where Janssen was playing on the field. Her teammates kept feeding her passes at the top of the formation but too many of those balls were swallowed up by the Crete keeper. Zimmerman advised Janssen to play 10 yards further up field in order to make shorter runs. That paid off with a series of three goals in less than nine minutes.
Janssen scored the first before halftime on Henggeler's cross into the box and a volley through the frame. Carly Schaad hit Jenssen on a run for a goal in the 43rd minute, Henggeler made it 3-0 in the 47th minute on an unassisted effort and Janssen found the hat trick in the 51st minute after a pass from Allison Loseke.
"I was proud of them. They showed up high-spirited and warmed up really good. I was watching how that was going and they were talking and having fun, so I was excited about that," Zimmerman said. "Then we came out and moved the ball really well. Crete packed it, so it was mostly on their side of the field. Allison Loseke played really well tonight. She drew three yellow cards. She's an aggressive player and she gets after it."
Lakeview led Crete 5-0 last week when Zimmerman put in reserves that allowed a Cardinal goal. It was the first one surrendered in four games and one the starting defenders gave him a bad time for. The Lady Vikes allowed the first two goals in Saturday's 4-3 semifinal win over Aurora then shut out Lexington in regulation before falling in a shootout.
Zimmerman put the reserves in again on Tuesday. Teammates gently reminded them from the sideline about the previous week and keeping the shutout streak alive. Lakeview has scored 28 goals in its seven wins and allowed just four.
"They were disappointed the way conference went and wanted another shutout," Zimmerman said. "They wanted to prove they were still capable of shutting teams down."
Lakeview has just two matches remaining - Thursday at Kearney Catholic, then back home Tuesday against Seward. The Lady Vikes are currently 19th in the wildcard standings and in a position to be the 2 seed in the sub-district tournament in a few weeks.
"Here and there, depending on how teams win and lose, we might be able to end up that top 16 (of the wildcard standings)," Zimmerman said. "We'll have to see what happens."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.