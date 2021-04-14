Lakeivew girls even record on fourth straight win

Unthinkable just a few weeks ago, the Lakeview girls are suddenly .500 and in the midst of a four-match winning streak following a 3-0 win over York on Tuesday.

Lakeview scored two goals in the first half, one in the second and had three different goal scorers while also notching its fourth shutout in as many games.

That fact was one the team was most looking forward to, said coach Mike Zimmerman. As the Lady Vikes have grown in confidence and discovered their identity, success is beginning to follow, according to Zimmerman. Seeking to keep the streak going by concentrating first on defense revealed a step in maturity.

"I knew the team I had. But we had to get healthy and get over some injuries. Everybody has started to find their spots and it's working out real good," Zimmerman said. "The back line, they came to me before the game and said they wanted to keep this shutout thing going. I said, 'That's great; that's up to you guys; let's get it done.'"