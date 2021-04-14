Lakeivew girls even record on fourth straight win

Unthinkable just a few weeks ago, the Lakeview girls are suddenly .500 and in the midst of a four-match winning streak following a 3-0 win over York on Tuesday.
Lakeview scored two goals in the first half, one in the second and had three different goal scorers while also notching its fourth shutout in as many games.
That fact was one the team was most looking forward to, said coach Mike Zimmerman. As the Lady Vikes have grown in confidence and discovered their identity, success is beginning to follow, according to Zimmerman. Seeking to keep the streak going by concentrating first on defense revealed a step in maturity.
"I knew the team I had. But we had to get healthy and get over some injuries. Everybody has started to find their spots and it's working out real good," Zimmerman said. "The back line, they came to me before the game and said they wanted to keep this shutout thing going. I said, 'That's great; that's up to you guys; let's get it done.'"
The Lady Vikes saw the potential to control the match against a York squad that came in 1-6 and with just two goals to its credit. Both of those were scored in the lone victory against Schuyler. Offensively challenged, York tends to play with more defenders on the field and packs it in on the defensive third. Rather than take that for granted, Lakeview chose to focus on defense first then pick its spots when it could draw the visitors out of position.
"The back line is playing really well, the midfield with Carly Schaad and Allison Loseke is playing well, and the forwards, we've been switching them back and forth to try and find that striker," Zimmerman said. "It's just kind of coming together, and hopefully we can continue building."
Junior Cassidy Henggeler notched her second goal of the season to open the scoring in the 23rd minute on a play that Lakeview attackers repeated for all three goals. Henggeler used her skill and speed to dribble around a defender and find space for a shot. Senior Reese Janssen doubled the lead in the 32nd minute on a similar play. Loseke added the third in the 70th minute on another individual effort.
Lakeview plays Crete on Thursday afternoon at home in the Central Conference Tournament. A win sets up a rematch with Aurora in the conference semifinals on Saturday. Lakeview already owns a 2-0 win over Aurora on April 1.
"We're just passing the ball better. The girls are talking better, and they're moving the ball around better," Zimmerman said. "Our play is getting faster. We still have a little boom ball problem that we're trying to solve. But our touches are getting better and our mindset is getting better and better."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.