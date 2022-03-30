Lakeview allows five first half goals in loss to Schuyler

Lakeview boys soccer wasn't completely pleased with Saturday's 3-0 loss to Waverly, but it signaled, perhaps, a step forward defensively following three straight defeats by the mercy rule.

In losses to Scotus, Columbus High and Grand Island Northwest, Lakeview gave up 31 total goals while barely generating anything on attack.

The Vikings lost Saturday to Waverly 3-0 but played the full 80 minutes, had a shot on goal and returned senior Mason Klug in net where he made 17 stops after two games away.

Tuesday at home provided a step up in competition and a chance to see more improvement. Schuyler then blitzed Lakeview in the first 40 minutes, led 5-0 at halftime and added one more before lightning and rain cut the game short.

"We needed to play better defense in order to give ourselves a chance. We really did start to pick it up in the second half, but after you dig yourself a 5-0 hole that'll make it difficult," coach Aaron Rudloff said. "The guys continue to give great effort. As a coach, I need to better prepare my guys and make sure we fully understand the game plan."

Schuyler generated six corners and had seven offsides calls while trying to press the attack. Obed Benazo and Edgar Alarcon, a pair of underclassmen, both scored twice while Gaspar Juarez and Victor Alonzo added a goal each. The Warriors put together 19 shots, eight by Alonzo and seven from Benazo.

Lakeivew created three shots on frame but none that required more than an average save. Still, more attempts and better play in the second half were good signs. The trouble was a rough start that overshadowed everything else.

Lakeview put that in the past and moved on to a road contest at Aurora on Thursday. The Vikings have lost to the Huskies three times in a row. They return for a rematch against Scotus on Friday at Central Community College in a rematch of a March 22 game rescheduled due to rain.

"I think we are really starting to get a hold of our defensive identity through trial in error," Rudloff said. "Also, on offense we started to advance the ball further on the other team's defense through passing and cutting to the open space. This will help us in the future."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

