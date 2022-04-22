Lakeview boys can't recover from another early hole

The Lakeview boys fell into a 2-0 hole in Thursday's home match against Kearney Catholic, scored in the second half but also gave up another and were unable to come back from the deficit.

The Vikings have scored in each of the past two games, the first time that's happened this season, but even in a tough year, Lakeview isn't trying to make too much about moral victories. Coach Aaron Rudloff said the team is making strides but needs to start games better.

"It shows the kind of soccer we are capable of playing. We need to start games faster," Rudloff said. "We started off giving up 2 goals in the first 20 minutes of the game; the rest of the game was 1-1 in regards to score."

Senior Andon Stenger found the back of the net in the second half, his second of the season and first since the overtime defeat to Lutheran High Northeast on April 4.

Junior Miguel Cullum, who scored two days earlier in a 3-1 loss to Crete, had a shot on goal, and keeper Mason Klug made three saves.

It took Lakeview eight games before it created a goal but has had at least one in three of the last four.

The loss dropped the Vikings to 1-10. They have two more chances to keep growing before the postseason and do-or-die soccer. Lakeview goes to 0-11 Seward on Tuesday and travels to 2-4 Madison on Thursday.

"We are starting to understand our identity at the right time," Rudloff said. "Hopefully we can get two wins this week against Seward and Madison."

