 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Lakeview boys can't recover from another early hole

  • Updated
  • 0
Adan Ramirez

Lakeview freshman Adan Ramirez controls possession before clearing a ball out of danger in Thursday's home match against Kearney Catholic.

 Nate Tenopir

The Lakeview boys fell into a 2-0 hole in Thursday's home match against Kearney Catholic, scored in the second half but also gave up another and were unable to come back from the deficit.

The Vikings have scored in each of the past two games, the first time that's happened this season, but even in a tough year, Lakeview isn't trying to make too much about moral victories. Coach Aaron Rudloff said the team is making strides but needs to start games better.

"It shows the kind of soccer we are capable of playing. We need to start games faster," Rudloff said. "We started off giving up 2 goals in the first 20 minutes of the game; the rest of the game was 1-1 in regards to score."

Senior Andon Stenger found the back of the net in the second half, his second of the season and first since the overtime defeat to Lutheran High Northeast on April 4.

Junior Miguel Cullum, who scored two days earlier in a 3-1 loss to Crete, had a shot on goal, and keeper Mason Klug made three saves.

People are also reading…

It took Lakeview eight games before it created a goal but has had at least one in three of the last four.

The loss dropped the Vikings to 1-10. They have two more chances to keep growing before the postseason and do-or-die soccer. Lakeview goes to 0-11 Seward on Tuesday and travels to 2-4 Madison on Thursday.

"We are starting to understand our identity at the right time," Rudloff said. "Hopefully we can get two wins this week against Seward and Madison."

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Cards carve up Viking boys

Cards carve up Viking boys

Lakeview boys soccer generated a goal for the first time in 15 days but also gave up seven or more for the fifth time this season Tuesday in a…

New coach, new energy

New coach, new energy

Lakeview boys soccer has been mired in losing seasons for the past nine years. Since a 7-6-1 mark in 2013, the Vikings have won, at most, five games.

Watch Now: Related Video

Kremlin says exclusion of Russian athletes from Wimbledon is 'unacceptable'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News