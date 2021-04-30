Lakeview boys close with loss to Madison

Madison senior captain Ehlaw Thay was a thorn in the side of the Lakeview defense the Vikings were unable to remove Thursday in a 4-2 home loss to the Dragons.

Thay scored three times and used his speed to set up several other chances while picking up his 20th, 21st and 22nd goals of the season. It was his sixth match with a hat trick or better to go with three one-goal performances and a two-goal output in the second match of the season.

Lakeview had goals by senor Justin Lutjelusche and freshman Yordi Dominguez. The Vikings wrapped up the regular season 3-11.

"We tried man marking, but as soon as we left him, they scored," coach Joe Madden said. "Justin Lutjelusche tied it up for us, but we left him again, and he scored. Anytime we gave him any space, he scored."

Thay notched the first of the game eight minutes into the contest. Lutjelusche tied it not long after, but Lakeview was almost always on constant threat from the Madison striker. He made it 2-1 before halftime.

Madison increased the lead to 3-1 before Lakeview moved Dominguez up the field, created a goal and a few other opportunities. But the Dragons scored the next goal and ended any comeback hopes.