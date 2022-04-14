 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lakeview boys drop 3-0 Central tourney match at Crete

  • Updated
  • 0
Lakeview Vikings

The Lakeview boys soccer team fell to Crete 3-0 on Tuesday in the Central Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

All three goals scored by the Cardinals came in the second half. Carlos Alvarez, Travis Sweeney and junior Rafael Tercero combined for the three Crete goals.

"They took advantage of the wind in the second half," Vikings head coach Aaron Rudloff said. "We played excellent defense in the first half and it feels like we are starting to execute the game plan. We played a lot of defense the whole game."

Lakeview's Mason Klug made a season-high 20 saves. It's his sixth-straight match with double-digit saves.

With the defeat, the Vikings' record is 1-8. They'll play a rematch against Crete this Tuesday. After that match, there's three left in the regular season versus Kearney Catholic, Seward and Madison.

Rudloff said the Vikings should have Fabian Recinos back for the rematch, which will help aid the attack.

"With the time we have, we will work on using our defense to create offensive chances," Rudloff said. "I look forward to the rematch with Crete this Tuesday."

Reach The Columbus Telegram sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com.

