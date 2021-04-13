Lakeview boys notch second win in shootout

Lakeview goalkeeper Mason Klug was in one of those uncomfortable scenarios Monday when conditions can determine the outcome of a match. But while a strong constant wind made for a match played almost entirely on one half of the field, neither Lakeview nor visiting Seward could muster any offense in 100 minutes.
When called upon to make saves in the shootout, Klug was rewarded for his efforts in regulation with an easy trip through the Bluejay lineup. Seward missed the net with all four attempts, Lakeview scored twice and the Vikings earned a 0-0 (2-0) win for their second victory in a row and a win in the first round of the Central Conference Tournament.
It's the first time the program has won back-to-back games in three years following no season in 2020 and a 1-11 mark in 2019.
Lakeview's lone win in that one-win season was at Seward also in a shootout after a 2-2 tie.
"The improvement has been incredible," Klug said. "We broke everything down, focused on defense and broke everything down to fundamentals. I saw it today just how good guys were marking up, and we took care of the ball tremendously. Our passes were great; I just wish we would have finished some of those shots."
Klug was also in goal for the win over Seward two years ago. Monday, he only had to make three saves against a Bluejay offense that managed little with the wind at its back and was wholly ineffective going against the gusts.
Still, while Lakeview had more than 20 shots in the second half, and held possession almost exclusively on the south end of the field, none of the Vikings put any of those shots through the frame.
Even with the first half figured in, Lakeview was the dominant squad. But as the game so often goes when it reaches penalty kicks, anything can happen. Thus, it felt proper when Seward sent three shots wide of the goal and one over it in four rounds of PKs.
Lakeview also went wide on its first and fourth shots, but Oliver Jimenez and Miguel Cullum scored in the second and third rounds. When Seward missed again in the fourth round, victory was assured.
"Penalty kicks are, basically, just luck, and I kind of lucked out today," Klug said. "When it comes to PKs, you just have to pick a side. …Most guys like to put it on the ground, so that's where I dove. But lucky for me, they missed a couple wide."
The win follows up one over Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic on April 5 that also required extra time. Miguel Cullum and Kevin Dominguez scored in overtime and broke an 0-6 start to the season.
Lakeview has had to focus on defense to stay in games but realizes eventually it must find a sustained attack. Though it's been slow going, the last two wins have revealed progress, even if that progress was assisted by a strong northern wind.
"I like that we had a lot more shots, and it was from a wide variety of players," coach Joe Madden said. "These guys are stoked. They're coming along, and we'll see how that turns out tomorrow."
Lakeview was back at Wilderness Park Tuesday against York and advanced to Thursday in the Central tournament at 9-1 Lexington.
"Like I told the guys after the game, 'We've got a winning streak,'" Klug said.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.