Lakeview boys notch second win in shootout

Still, while Lakeview had more than 20 shots in the second half, and held possession almost exclusively on the south end of the field, none of the Vikings put any of those shots through the frame.

Even with the first half figured in, Lakeview was the dominant squad. But as the game so often goes when it reaches penalty kicks, anything can happen. Thus, it felt proper when Seward sent three shots wide of the goal and one over it in four rounds of PKs.

Lakeview also went wide on its first and fourth shots, but Oliver Jimenez and Miguel Cullum scored in the second and third rounds. When Seward missed again in the fourth round, victory was assured.

"Penalty kicks are, basically, just luck, and I kind of lucked out today," Klug said. "When it comes to PKs, you just have to pick a side. …Most guys like to put it on the ground, so that's where I dove. But lucky for me, they missed a couple wide."

The win follows up one over Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic on April 5 that also required extra time. Miguel Cullum and Kevin Dominguez scored in overtime and broke an 0-6 start to the season.