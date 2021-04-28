Lakeview boys pick up another win over Seward

Lakeview boys soccer scored four times in the second half and defeated Central Conference foe Seward for the second time this season in a 4-0 final on Tuesday at Wilderness Park.
Although the Vikings have struggled to find wins and put them together in the past few years, the Bluejays have always been a tonic for success. Lakeview has beaten Seward twice this season and won six of the last eight going back to 2013.
Fabian Recinos scored twice while teammates Yordi Dominguez and Pablo Tellez also found the back of the net.
Those four goals were the first time Lakeview scored this season in regulation other than a penalty kick. The first win over Seward came in a 0-0 shootout victory. Lakeview also defeated Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic 2-0 but scored both in overtime.
A week earlier in a 4-1 loss to Crete was the first time Lakeview scored in the 80 minutes of regulation. Dominguez generated that one on a PK. Tuesday it took more than 40 minutes to find the offense, but Lakeview eventually converted chances that were there all night.
"We were going against the wind in the first half, still had some chances then just kept going at it (in the second half), and the wind helped," coach Joe Madden said. "The guys did a good job creating a lot of shots, keeping them low and playing some through balls."
Dominguez scored the first goal followed by two in a row from Recinos and then the first of the year by Tellez. Recinos' back-to-back scores were also his first two of the year.
Lakeview built up the attack through the midfield and used much of the same execution it had in the first match with Seward. That one also featured a bevy of shots by the Vikings in the second half. Although none went in, the Vikings were confident they knew how to find success against the Bluejay defense the second time around.
"We possessed it in our offensive third quite a bit, so we just had a lot of opportunities," Madden said. "The guys were hungry for goals tonight. The first game we had a lot of shots but couldn't bury them. We wanted to show that we could finish."
Lakeview improved to 3-10 with the victory and will close the schedule on Thursday at home against 8-2 Madison at 5 p.m. The postseason starts Saturday at Wilderness Park. Lakeview plays Schuyler at 3 p.m. Scotus and Seward face off at the same time on the other side of the subdistrict bracket.
"We're realizing when we can crash the goal and what to do off the ball - better presence of mind to get to the right spot," Madden said. "(The win) is definitely a boost in confidence. The opportunity to take shots helps us get better at taking those shots, and the guys did a nice job of possessing it, and our defense did a nice job of winning tackles, as well."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.