Lakeview boys pick up another win over Seward

Dominguez scored the first goal followed by two in a row from Recinos and then the first of the year by Tellez. Recinos' back-to-back scores were also his first two of the year.

Lakeview built up the attack through the midfield and used much of the same execution it had in the first match with Seward. That one also featured a bevy of shots by the Vikings in the second half. Although none went in, the Vikings were confident they knew how to find success against the Bluejay defense the second time around.

"We possessed it in our offensive third quite a bit, so we just had a lot of opportunities," Madden said. "The guys were hungry for goals tonight. The first game we had a lot of shots but couldn't bury them. We wanted to show that we could finish."

Lakeview improved to 3-10 with the victory and will close the schedule on Thursday at home against 8-2 Madison at 5 p.m. The postseason starts Saturday at Wilderness Park. Lakeview plays Schuyler at 3 p.m. Scotus and Seward face off at the same time on the other side of the subdistrict bracket.