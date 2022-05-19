Lakeview boys return to the top 10, girls pick up two medals

OMAHA - Lakeview senior Adam Van Cleave put it all in perspective when he stepped off the medal stand and completed his final official day as a Viking: it was all about the team.

And Van Cleave didn't just mean the guys he's been training, competing and playing with. He credited his coaches and everyone at the school, even those who didn't play a role in athletics.

With that kind of attitude it's not hard to see why the Vikings had a season for the ages this past spring. Everyone, it seemed, was pulling in the same direction.

The result was seven state medals for the boys and 10th place in the team standings. Lakeview hadn't cracked the top 10 in the Class B standings since 2014.

In total, Van Cleave won three medals, Landon Ternus won three of his own, Eli Osten joined Ternus on the medal stand in the discus and the boys 400 relay, of which Van Cleave is a part, brought home some hardware as well.

The Vikings put up 27 points and finished one better than Adams Central and Bennington tied for 11th. Sidney won the state title on 62 points, 14 better than Waverly and 11 total medals, two gold.

The girls scored two medals and finally earned hardware for a team favorite who's suffered through her fair share of close calls.

"I think it's a really good way to cap off my senior year of high school and high school career of sports. It was a really fun season," Van Cleave said. "I never really focus on individual results. Our coach (T.J. Nielsen) does a good job of showing us we wouldn't be able to do this without the team and none of us would be able to get all these medals if it wasn't for our teammates and the guys pushing us in practice."

Van Cleave and the 1600 relay that includes him as the second leg would have liked better results to wrap up the trip to Omaha, but most everyone saw how much more there was to be proud of.

He, Turner Halvorsen, Landon Ternus and Simon Janssen closed out the 2022 season 12th on a time of 3 minutes, 31.26 seconds. Lakeview came in with the sixth-best district time of 3:28.61 and finished .24 seconds away from eighth place.

In the 200 just about an hour earlier, Van Cleave ran to the line at 22.10, .06 away from his personal best but .08 back from Waverly's Grant Schere for the gold.

But if the final two events left a sour taste, it was quickly washed away with seven other events that quickly cleansed the pallet. In addition to Van Cleave's 100 silver, he was seventh in the 100 at 11.13. He ran Wednesday in the second heat and wasn't initially a favorite to make the final.

Ternus joined him in the 200 final and won his third medal following second earlier in the day in the discus and fourth the day before in shot put. Even better, he had senior teammate Eli Osten alongside him in the discus finals and at eighth for two Vikings on the medal stand.

Van Cleave's third medal came alongside Brock Mahoney, Simon Janssen and Khyler Shortridge. That team posted a mark of 43.75 at the district meet then ran 43.72 on Thursday.

"Overall, a good meet, and we're really taking steps as a program," Van Cleave said.

Macy Stock, a girls senior who was ninth Wednesday in the 100 and 10th in the 200 and has had similar other close-but-not-close-enough performances in her career, was finally rewarded for her hard work in the 400 relay.

Teammates Autumn Gibbs, Blake Barcel and Molly Frenzen brought the baton to her for the final 100 meters. Stock took the Lady Vikes home for a time of 50.44 and sixth place.

Like Van Cleave, her pride was in the team aspect of the achievement and not so much on her long wait for a medal

"It was really cool to do it with teammates and gather afterwards and realize that we placed," Stock said. " I was pretty emotional; I was very happy. I did (shed a few tears)."

Barcel opened a busy day with the high jump in the first session of field events on the north end of the Burke Stadium track. The Lady Vikes sophomore, a qualifier last year in the 200 and 400, was in the state high jump for the first time and came away 13th. She made 4 feet, 11 inches on her second try then missed at 5-1. Lauren Gerdes of Ashland-Greenwood won the Class B gold on a tiebreaker with six other jumpers. Gerdes was a perfect 3 for 3 at 4-11, 5-1 and 5-3 – the only athlete in the field to achieve that feat.

Barcel came back later for the 400 final and won her second medal of the day at 59.69 seconds. Britt Prince of Elkhorn North led a Wolves 1-2-3 finish on a mark of 58.46. Barcel now has an individual medal to go with a relay medal and already six events at state in just two seasons.

Senior Brock Mahoney closed up his Vikings career by making it to state in the pole vault for the second year in a row. As a junior he reached 12 feet and was 17th. Mahoney matched that this year, clearing 11-6 on one try and 12 feet on two before missing three times at 12-6.

Junior Turner Halvorsen was about just under two seconds away from picking up his first state medal when he was 10th in the 800 at 2:01.99. The final medal went to Boone Central’s Alex Christo on a mark of 2:00.25. Halvorsen was eighth in the second heat but two members of heat one, Christo included, were slightly faster. Connor Wells of St. Paul made a pass in the final 25 meters and won told at 1:56.01.

Ternus and Osten shared one more day together as teammates for as long as possible. Osten made a top throw of 152 feet, 9 inches on his last preliminary attempt of the second flight then hung on through the third flight. That mark also hung on for eight place.

Ternus had the second-best toss of the preliminary round at 165-8, was passed in the finals but then landed a finals throw at 167-10 and moved back up to silver.

Ternus, a junior, now has a throwing medals collection that includes fourth, third and second. Osten is done with varsity competition and ends on a high note.

"I always knew I could do it. I just came out and gave it the best I could," Osten said. "There's definitely some pressure, but I knew I could do it and I put my mind to it."

It's a mindset that has set Osten and his senior teammates apart as perhaps the greatest in school history. They delivered a football title in the fall, a conference championship and trip to state duals in the winter, a return to state golf on Wednesday and a return to relevance in track on Thursday.

And, as Van Cleave said, it was done with everyone in mind.

"It's been fun. It's probably the most fun I've had in sports," he said. "I couldn't have done it with any other group, without the school I was in, without the faculty and just the program as a whole."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

