Lakeview boys score in regulation but fall to Crete

Lakeview boys soccer scored its first regulation goal of the game, the first goal of the game, but gave up the next four and suffered a 4-1 loss to Crete at home on Tuesday.

Lakeview has a win over Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic and Seward, but the Vikings scored twice in overtime in the first and won a scoreless match in the shootout in the second.

Yordi Dominguez put Lakeview on top in the second half on a free kick from just outside the box. Mental mistakes led to a Cardinal outburst over the final 30 minutes that denied Lakeview the win. The Vikings fell to 2-9.

"It was a big step (to score in regulation)," assistant coach Gerber Recinos-Menendez said. "The guys were matching the speed of play of the opponent, and they kept playing like that until probably about 15 minutes into the second half when we started losing a little bit of focus."

In addition to Recinos-Mendez filling in for coach Joe Madden, Lakeview was also without two starters out for illness. Junior varsity players were elevated to the starting roster for those replacements. Lakeview hung with Crete for all of the first half and just about halfway through the second when Recinos-Menendez said it appeared the Vikings were wearing down. Physical fatigue led to mental fatigue and an offensive outburst for Crete.