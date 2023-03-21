Lakeview boys soccer took its lumps last season after a 2-11 campaign, but in Aaron Rudloff's second year as head coach, the Vikings enter the 2023 season with renewed optimism.

The core of the team is back this season after graduating just four seniors from last year's roster.

"It is a really senior-led team even more than last year. We had great senior leaders last year, but this year we have even more numbers and these guys have just stepped up in practice," Rudloff said. "They hold each other accountable super well. I'm just excited to see how their hard work pays off because they've devoted a lot to this program and it'll be good to see."

Rudloff said he's incorporated new drills in every practice so far to try to keep things fresh for the players. He described what he learned last season in his first year as the head coach.

"After that first year, I reflected a lot and I was like what can I do to help these guys? What can I do to be a better coach? It was a really long, hard look in the mirror and I was like alright these are the things I need to," Rudloff said. "Also, just having the ability to build relationships is huge. Now I have another year with these guys, they kind of get how I operate. I get how they operate. It's been so rewarding. I just love their effort."

Lakeview's Achilles heel last season was its lack of goals. The Vikings were shut out in their first seven games before breaking through with a 3-2 overtime win over Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic. They posted another clean sheet in a 3-0 win over Seward.

While they did graduate five of their eight goals from last season, Rudloff said he believes the year of familiarity will improve its outlook in the attack.

"The biggest thing I've seen with our group that we've improved upon is that we've started to communicate with one another more," Rudloff said. "We've done drills that've encouraged that communication. The guys have bought into it. We're going to have a few new plays and new sets we can run to help them get opportunities to score."

Miguel Cullum, who scored two goals last season, said the improvement of communication has been the biggest stride they've made in the preseason build-up.

"That really helps a lot because you can't really see everything, so it helps to have someone let's you know if you have a man coming up on you or if someone's open," Cullum said. "I think that's one of our strengths that we have as a team."

The biggest replacement for the Vikings is in goal. Mason Klug, standing tall at 6 feet, graduated after starting 11 of the team's 13 matches. He made 144 saves.

Evan Line, a newcomer to the squad from Columbus High, and Mason Hobza will split the duties in net.

"Both guys understand soccer and have done a lot of good things in practice too," Rudloff said.

To help aid the new goalkeeper, the Vikings return the most on the backline and in the midfield. Gerber Recinos, Abraham Torres, Hobza and Josh Gembica will all be relied upon this season.

In the midfield, Cullum, Adan Ramirez and Fabian Recinos will lead the midfield.

"Both our midfielders and defenders are athletic. They understand the game, using our midfielders to make runs," Rudloff said. "We play a lot through our midfield with our scheme, so I'm looking for those guys to be big vocal leaders for us and they can help us generate goals and play good defense."

Cullum said he hopes the team reacts better with any adversity they face this season and not let a goal allowed or a losing streak to impact their psyche.

"As a team, I feel we need to be more self-disciplined. I feel like last year we kind of got mad at each other. Once we were down, everybody just kind of gave up," he said. "This year going into the game with a different mindset. Even if we do get scored on, don't just stop playing. Something can happen. You can end up winning a game. A goal doesn't mean anything."

Lakeview opens the season with Scotus Central Catholic on Tuesday at Wilderness Park. Fabian said he would like to see the team improve its win total and get to .500 or above.

"My motto is effort, attitude and toughness. The thing that I love about those three things is that it has nothing to do with your ability to play soccer. It's all your ability to give great effort," Rudloff said. "We're going to go hard 100% of the time. Our attitudes are going to be great. We're going to have a growth mindset and then this year a big focus on just being the toughest team both mentally and physically out there and that'll carry the day for us."