Lakeview Boys Soccer: The only way to go is

"We are still a pretty young team, but our returning upperclassmen are looking better than ever," head coach Joe Madden said. "We have a dedicated goalie from the get go with Mason Klug, and he is looking good. We have some good incoming freshman that will have a good impact on the team. Overall, I think we will be more competitive this year."

Lakeview returns some of its goal scoring from last year.

Senior Jonatan Lopez scored one goal against Grand Island Northwest, and sophomore Oliver Jimenez found the back of the net against Seward.

Jimenez and other underclassmen have shown promise, but relying on freshmen and sophomores to be regular goalscorers is not normally a recipe for success.

"One of our biggest obstacles is we are still a pretty young team," Madden said. "The more experience you have, the better you are at staying dedicated when the going gets tough. That being said, these guys seem ready to give it all they got."

Lakeview is hoping to counteract its youth by working harder than other teams.

Through the first week of practice, Madden was seeing an increase in intensity.