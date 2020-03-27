Lakeview Boys Soccer: The only way to go is

Editor's note: Although the spring sports season remains in question, the Telegram will continue to provide season previews for each of our teams. Some photos of this year's athletes were acquired before schools were closed. For others, we shall hope to have events to cover in the weeks ahead but will have to rely on file photos in the mean time.
Lakeview boys soccer had a rough go of things in 2019.
The Vikings went 1-11, scoring only six goals all season while allowing 65.
Struggles in recent years are nothing new for Lakeview. The Vikings haven't won more than five games in any of the last six years.
The last time Lakeview had a winning record was 2013 when the team went 7-6-1.
Since 2004, Lakeview has only had one other season with a record above .500. The Vikings went 10-5 in 2008.
Lakeview returns many players off of last year's team, but will still be inexperienced compared to others. One significant returnee is sophomore goalkeeper Mason Klug.
Lakeview, which had trouble scoring in 2019, will likely have trouble scoring again this year, and the more stops a keeper can make the better.
Klug will be key if the Vikings hope to see improvement in 2020.
"We are still a pretty young team, but our returning upperclassmen are looking better than ever," head coach Joe Madden said. "We have a dedicated goalie from the get go with Mason Klug, and he is looking good. We have some good incoming freshman that will have a good impact on the team. Overall, I think we will be more competitive this year."
Lakeview returns some of its goal scoring from last year.
Senior Jonatan Lopez scored one goal against Grand Island Northwest, and sophomore Oliver Jimenez found the back of the net against Seward.
Jimenez and other underclassmen have shown promise, but relying on freshmen and sophomores to be regular goalscorers is not normally a recipe for success.
"One of our biggest obstacles is we are still a pretty young team," Madden said. "The more experience you have, the better you are at staying dedicated when the going gets tough. That being said, these guys seem ready to give it all they got."
Lakeview is hoping to counteract its youth by working harder than other teams.
Through the first week of practice, Madden was seeing an increase in intensity.
"The team is really buying in this year to putting in the effort, both physically and mentally," he said. "They seem to be more mentally focused on drills and exercises; working on technique. Of course, it helps getting outside right away. This year, we have more speed in a greater variety of positions."
Last year, weather prevented many teams from practicing outside. Many programs only have one or two outdoor training sessions before their first games.
Although the roster is still somewhat inexperienced, there are some key players Lakeview believes will have big roles.
Senior Cole Hobza looks to lead the defense, Jimenez will be a key component in the midfield and Kevin Dominguez will lead the offense from the left wing.
"Cole Hobza will be an important leader on the back line this year," Madden said. "He is a strong player with size, speed, and tenacity. Oliver Jimenez has a combination of skill and athletic ability. I think he could be a great asset on defense and in the midfield. Junior Kevin Dominguez will be a third-year starter who really does well on the left wing. Mason Klug came into his own last year at goalie and is looking even better this year."
The new faces hoping to make a difference include - freshmen Miguel Cullum and Oscar Campos and senior Brian Campos, who returns after taking last year off, are all players the could make an impact.
"Miguel Cullum is a freshman with a lot of speed who will be hard to keep up with at forward," Madden said. "Oscar Campos is a strong freshman with a nice touch on the ball. Oscar has already shown some leadership that we had not had in the past by getting some players together for preseason conditioning. Brian Campos is back this year after a year off, which is good news as he is an impact player in the middle of the field."
With all these players at the Vikings' disposal, they're hoping to add more wins in 2020.
The season will be suspended until at least May 1, with the NSAA making the decision on Monday to suspended spring activities through at least April.
If the suspension were to hold, Lakeview would have three days of practice before the B-5 subdistrict tournament started.The other teams in Lakeview's subdistrict are Scouts, Norfolk Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic and Madison.
However, the NSAA hasn't give any indication about how a shortened season would work.
Last season, Scotus finished the season 13-5, LHNE/NC went 6-6 and Madison was also 6-6.
