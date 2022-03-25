Lakeview defense does its job, offense still a work in progress

Lakeview girls soccer dropped its third in a row to start the season on Thursday when Grand Island Northwest shut out the Lady Vikes 3-0. There were several positive steps forward on defense but still work to do on the attack.

Three goals are an improvement from last weekend when Lakeview allowed four to Scotus and six to Columbus High. There were more chances in the offensive zone but the midfield continues to generate mostly fleeting chances.

Learning how to connect passes and take fewer home run shots is a process coach Mike Zimmerman expects to evolve as the season goes along.

Lakeview started 0-4 a year ago before winning nine of the next 10. Improving the offensive flow, Zimmerman said, will largely determine if this year's group can make a similar turnaround.

"Defense is doing all it can because the midfield is struggling right now," he said. "The defense is on its heels a lot, but they're hanging in there. Offensively, Ava Tessendorf and Regan Kroll are, kind of, who I've settled on as my forwards. They're being aggressive, they're still learning, but they're starting to get it. It's the midfield where - if you don't win the midfield you don't win the game."

Lakeview allowed two goals before halftime then one early in the second half. One of those was a shot off the chest of keeper Jayda Kingston that she mishandled. Northwest scooped up the loose ball and deposited it in the back of the net.

Kingston is still on somewhat of a learning curve in just her third varsity game but gives Lakeview an every day starter that has seized the position. And for the most part, her defenders in front of her have been good. Now she's going to need some goal support.

"We're going to have to work harder in the midfield. We had some opportunities on some corner kicks, and we had a few shots, but we're not placing the ball in right spots yet," Zimmerman said. "The midfield is leading the forwards too far upfield; we can't play boom ball.

"We knew it was going to be an offensive struggle going in (to the season)."

Lakeview gets a chance right away to get back on the field Saturday morning when it hosts 3-1 Waverly at 10 a.m. Waverly is 3-1 with wins over Seward, Omaha Gross and Blair before a 1-0 loss to Elkhorn North on Thursday.

"We'll just keep working hard at it," Zimmerman said. "The defense is playing well, it's the midfield where we've got to start figuring some things out."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

