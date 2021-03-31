Lakeview girls find goals and a win

Needing positives to build on, Lakeview girls soccer found several on Tuesday in a 4-1 win at Schuyler.

The Lady Vikes had yet to create a goal or earn a win in the first four matches of the season and had struggled to stay healthy. Bumps and bruises plus some players under the weather left an already inexperienced bunch digging down the depth chart to find playing time.

Yet, while it's been a grind of a start, Tuesday showed that the grind has been beneficial.

Lakeview's first four matches included Class B No. 6 Scotus, Columbus High, which is on a five-match win streak, unbeaten Grand Island Northwest and Class B No. 10 Waverly.

"We've hung in there, we've just had a real brutal schedule," coach Mike Zimmerman said. "Tonight, they got a taste. We dominated the game and held the ball on Schuyler's end of the field. I think the girls realized they're maybe a little better than the first four matches showed them."