Lakeview girls find goals and a win

Needing positives to build on, Lakeview girls soccer found several on Tuesday in a 4-1 win at Schuyler.
The Lady Vikes had yet to create a goal or earn a win in the first four matches of the season and had struggled to stay healthy. Bumps and bruises plus some players under the weather left an already inexperienced bunch digging down the depth chart to find playing time.
Yet, while it's been a grind of a start, Tuesday showed that the grind has been beneficial.
Lakeview's first four matches included Class B No. 6 Scotus, Columbus High, which is on a five-match win streak, unbeaten Grand Island Northwest and Class B No. 10 Waverly.
"We've hung in there, we've just had a real brutal schedule," coach Mike Zimmerman said. "Tonight, they got a taste. We dominated the game and held the ball on Schuyler's end of the field. I think the girls realized they're maybe a little better than the first four matches showed them."
Lakeview scored in the 10th minute on a pass from junior Cassidy Henggeler to senior Allison Loseke. Loseke found the back of the net seven minutes later. Junior Carly Schaad put one past the keeper in the 26th minute. Henggeler scored just a few moments after halftime. Keeper Kiara Kula, who started the night in net, switched jerseys, came forward on the field and created a goal for herself in the 67th minute.
Loseke started the match on the bench after an ankle injury at Waverly. That didn't seem to phase the senior. She provided instant pop and opened up the field.
Zimmerman estimated that the Lady Vikes generated about 20 shots but many of those were over the net or weak bouncers into the box. In that sense, there's a long way to go. In another sense, a big step forward was made in terms of belief and confidence.
"This was good for us. We've got things to still work on and get better, but it's a start," Zimmerman said.
Lakeview will have a chance to build on it Thursday when it hosts Aurora at Wilderness Park.
"We played well, but we know we've got a long ways to go to be a good soccer team," Zimmerman said. "It was nice to get the win and get some goals."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.