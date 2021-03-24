Lakeview girls find positives in 0-2 start

Lakeview girls soccer has traditionally struggled out of the gates, going 4-8 in its first two matches dating back to 2013. Opening with the Shamrock Invite and a field that always includes Scotus, Columbus High and another quality opponent has been challenging.

Yet, in the long run, an early introduction to high-quality competition has paid off. Coach Mike Zimmerman believes that will be the case again following this past weekend when the Lady Vikes suffered back-to-back defeats and failed to score a goal in losses to the Shamrocks and Discoverers.

SCC took down Lakeview in a 2-0 shutout while Columbus High won in a 6-0 final.

"The girls played well for the team I put on the field. They were excited, they were nervous, but they were proud of themselves after the games," Zimmerman said.... "All in all, a tournament like this when you go against Class A schools and a team like Scotus, you grow up fast. Going into our conference, it will help us."

Despite failing to score a goal in either game, the loss to Scotus tied for the closest margin of victory between the two teams in the last eight years. The Shamrocks were fortunate on one goal to have a mistake in the net. SCC maintained control mostly throughout then added another in the second half.