Lakeview girls find positives in 0-2 start

Lakeview girls soccer has traditionally struggled out of the gates, going 4-8 in its first two matches dating back to 2013. Opening with the Shamrock Invite and a field that always includes Scotus, Columbus High and another quality opponent has been challenging.
Yet, in the long run, an early introduction to high-quality competition has paid off. Coach Mike Zimmerman believes that will be the case again following this past weekend when the Lady Vikes suffered back-to-back defeats and failed to score a goal in losses to the Shamrocks and Discoverers.
SCC took down Lakeview in a 2-0 shutout while Columbus High won in a 6-0 final.
"The girls played well for the team I put on the field. They were excited, they were nervous, but they were proud of themselves after the games," Zimmerman said.... "All in all, a tournament like this when you go against Class A schools and a team like Scotus, you grow up fast. Going into our conference, it will help us."
Despite failing to score a goal in either game, the loss to Scotus tied for the closest margin of victory between the two teams in the last eight years. The Shamrocks were fortunate on one goal to have a mistake in the net. SCC maintained control mostly throughout then added another in the second half.
The next day against CHS, Lakeview was forced to replace its starting keeper following an injury with a freshman with no soccer experience. Columbus notched four goals in the first half but only two more after halftime when Lakeview made a few adjustments.
"Allison Loseke, one of our midfielders, she can hang with about anybody on the field, and I've got a freshman, Taylor Griesen, she was a surprise. She's tough and hung in there both games," Zimmerman said about players who had noteworthy performances. "Defensively, I think we're going to be a pretty solid team. Offensively, we've got to find some players that can score and make some runs."
The 2019 Shamrock Invite was canceled due to snow on the field. In 2018, Lakeview dropped both games but then won nine in a row. In 2017, it was a 1-1 showing following by wins in two of the next three. In 2016, the 1-1 showing at the tournament was followed by two more losses. Thus, there are some recent precedents for the Shamrock Invite being a springboard.
Lakeview and Scotus were set for a rematch on Tuesday until another day of rain canceled the match. The team is back on the pitch Thursday at Grand Island Northwest and Saturday at Waverly.
"The girls were down a little bit because they lost two games, but this experience will really help going into our conference," Zimmerman said.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.