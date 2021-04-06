Lakeview Girls: It's called a winning streak

The names, faces, numbers and jerseys are the same. But there's a much different Lakeview girls soccer team on the pitch than the one that was 0-4 just a few days ago.
Allison Loseke scored two goals for the second time this season, Reese Janssen and Ava Tessendorf found the back of the net for the first time and the Lady Vikes picked up a 4-0 shutout of Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic in a Monday road game.
Since Lakeview won its first match March 30 over Schuyler, the team is 3-0 with 11 goals for and none against. The Lady Vikes started 0-4 in losses to Scotus, Columbus High, Grand Island Northwest and Waverly.
The last three opponents haven't been the same kind of quality, but for a young group seeking to find its way, any notch in the win column is valuable. That has been obvious lately as Lakeview has changed its entire mindset.
"We played some good teams, and the girls knew that, but I didn't know if they were going to believe me. We kind of had our heads down before practice, and I said, 'Let's get this thing going,'" coach Mike Zimmerman recalled about interacting with the team prior to last week. "Now, they're looking at the schedule and counting up the points and looking ahead to where they could end up."
Lakeview started Monday looking more like its former self than the one that began to come together recently. Zimmerman said the Lady Vikes were spectators in the first 10 minutes before a change was made to bring the forwards back and assist in gaining possession.
Once that adjustment was made, Lakeview began to dictate where the match was played. Loseke broke the scoreless tie 19 minutes in and added a second just seven minutes later. Janssen added a goal to her stat sheet in the 31st minute. Lakeview took that lead into the break and added to it when Janssen found Tessendorf in the box for her goal.
The subtle change made to Lakeview attackers paid off in a big way, but so too did the play of defender Emily Schaad.
"She's got the back line playing really solid," Zimmerman said. "She gets after them, gets them to draw the other team offside and gets the defense to hold the line. She's just always yelling and keeping the girls on task."
Lakeview is off the field now until April 13 when it faces York. Crete follows the week after. Two teams with losing records gives the Lady Vikes the chance to move above .500 - something that didn't seem possible at the start of the month.
"The girls are getting healthy, and we're getting a taste of winning games. I think they know they can go out there and do it," Zimmerman said. "It's definitely starting to come together."
