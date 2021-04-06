Lakeview Girls: It's called a winning streak

The names, faces, numbers and jerseys are the same. But there's a much different Lakeview girls soccer team on the pitch than the one that was 0-4 just a few days ago.

Allison Loseke scored two goals for the second time this season, Reese Janssen and Ava Tessendorf found the back of the net for the first time and the Lady Vikes picked up a 4-0 shutout of Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic in a Monday road game.

Since Lakeview won its first match March 30 over Schuyler, the team is 3-0 with 11 goals for and none against. The Lady Vikes started 0-4 in losses to Scotus, Columbus High, Grand Island Northwest and Waverly.

The last three opponents haven't been the same kind of quality, but for a young group seeking to find its way, any notch in the win column is valuable. That has been obvious lately as Lakeview has changed its entire mindset.

"We played some good teams, and the girls knew that, but I didn't know if they were going to believe me. We kind of had our heads down before practice, and I said, 'Let's get this thing going,'" coach Mike Zimmerman recalled about interacting with the team prior to last week. "Now, they're looking at the schedule and counting up the points and looking ahead to where they could end up."