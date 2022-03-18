Lakeview girls looking for scoring in 2022

Lakeview girls soccer erode quite the wave to a district final last season. An 0-4 start that included an aggregate goal total of 0-14 initially seemed to spell doom for a program that had played in a district final the season prior.

But the Lady Vikes found some momentum at the end of March and rattled off six wins in a row en route to playing for a conference title. Lakeview finished 9-7 overall and made it into a fifth straight district final.

Facing adversity early then nearly making it all the way to sub-state is the kind of journey that can carry over; at least that's the hope. One major factor looks like it might hold Lakeview back from riding that wave again - offense.

Key graduations leave a void up top for an already offensively-challenged group. There are seven players back that were starters on that squad. There's no doubt last year's early learning experience can be fruitful for more than just one season. Eventually, though, Lakeview is going to have to put the ball in the net.

For now that remains a mystery, and one that must be solved to make it six consecutive seasons of playing for state.

"We bring back seven starters, but so far I've got no forwards," coach Mike Zimmerman said. "Last year, they hung in there and won some games. I think after the (conference title) loss to Lexington, they started to realize they could be pretty good. We've tried at least a dozen (possible forwards). We've got a lot of girls that are fast, but we're having trouble finishing."

Lakeview opened 2021 losing to Scotus 2-0, Columbus High 6-0, Grand Island Northwest 4-0 and Waverly 2-0. A 5-0 win against Schuyler on March 30 started the turn around that included six straight victories and four of those by shutout.

Lakeview was denied a conference championship by Lexington in a shootout, but the Lady Vikes bounced back and won three in a row until a subdistrict loss to Scotus 4-0 then a 6-0 district final defeat to eventual state semifinalist Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central.

After the rough start, Lakeview began to take on a defensive mentality and took pride in posting shutouts. Seven shutouts were the most since the 2009 team that went 13-4 also had seven clean sheets.

With the same mentality this spring, the Lady Vikes are confident they can again dictate the action on their own end of the field. And that is a must for a roster that has no immediate answers to fill forward positions.

"I think this year they know they can be a good team; we've just got to get the girls in the right spot," Zimmerman said. "That might take a while to figure out."

Carly Schaad returns for her senior season as the leading returning scorer at seven goals and two assists. But Schaad is midfielder tasked with starting the offensive attack and distributing the ball. Clearly, she can score, but she's normally the one making the setup pass rather than getting the shot on the other end of a setup.

Fellow senior Cassidy Henggeler had three goals and two assists but joins Schaad in the middle and is also asked to be more of a passer and distributor than a scorer.

Kiara Kula had two goals as a freshman, but played goalkeeper much of the season. Zimmerman is looking for a dependable second option back there and to give Kula a better chance at impacting that game out of the box, but that option also has yet to identify itself.

"It'll be a work in progress," Zimmerman said.

Kula will likely start the year in net. Senior Hannah Ogan is another option Lakeview will try and develop along the way. All of it leads to an interesting balancing act.

How much does packing it in and winning mean if it's at the detriment of developing forwards? How long do those forwards have to try and find a scoring touch if it's at the cost of defense, and likely, winning?

"I'm probably going to pack it in and see if we can get through the first half with no score, then stretch it out in the second half and see what happens," Zimmerman said. "We'll move some girls up and see if we can get anything done. But it'll probably be packing in, at least for those first two games, and see what happens."

Getting to a district final with a defensive identity isn't completely impossible. That's mostly how Lakeview did it last year. But at 9-7 and a subdistrict loss, it meant one of the final four seeds into the final round and a tough matchup.

That, like Lakeview's defense-first style has also been a regular tradition. Two of the previous five teams to beat the Lady Vikes in the district final went on to play for a state title.

"The girls are talking getting back to sub-state again. We've done that five or six years in a row now, we just can't get over that final hump," Zimmerman said. "I told them if we keep getting better every week, maybe we can do that. Last year we didn't pile the goals on, we won 2-0 or 3-2. I think our biggest score last year was 6-0. We're not a high-scoring team, that's for sure, but defensively we'll be pretty good."

