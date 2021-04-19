Lakeview girls silent but proud after shootout loss ends conference title hopes

There wasn't much to say in the immediate moments after the Lakeview girls suffered a shootout loss in the Central Conference Tournament title game on Saturday in Aurora.
The finality of how some matches are decided is one of the cruelest endings a team can experience. Yet, while there was some disappointment after the loss, taking a step back and putting things in perspective allowed the Lady Vikes to appreciate the journey.
From 0-4 to the conference title match, six straight wins and a comeback from down two goals, twice, in the semifinals has made the last few weeks of the season full of much more joy than pain.
"They knew they had accomplished something," coach Mike Zimmerman said. "...I haven't had this young of a team fight back like that. It kind of shows their maturity. This young group, I've never been around something like this before where they go out there and really play for one another."
Lakeview came back from down to Aurora 2-0 and 3-1 for a 4-3 win that set up the championship match against Lexington later in the afternoon. In that one, the Lady Vikes had their chances, including a Carly Schaad shot that rang off the crossbar and a save by the Minutemaids keeper on a penalty kick.
But in the shootout, Lakeview consistently missed the target and suffered a 3-1 defeat. A handful of seniors were not in the lineup for the match after a long day of physical play, and Zimmerman admitted his team isn't yet at the point it can play and win two matches within a few hours of one another.
In a different scenario, Lakeview likes its chances. On this day, it had to settle for runner-up.
"If we had our whole lineup and we were fresh, we'd like to think we win that game," Zimmerman said.
As unsatisfying as it was, the win in the semifinals might be a memory that overtakes that one.
Aurora and Lakeview had already met once this season - a 2-0 Lady Vikes win on April 1 in which junior Carly Schaad scored a pair of goals within the first two minutes and Lakeview held on the rest of the way. Intent on some revenge and focused on not being surprised again early, the Huskies were the ones setting the tone in the rematch.
This time it was Aurora taking a 2-0 lead within the first 10 minutes of play. Sophomore Ava Tessendorf scored in the 35th minute to cut the deficit in half, but Aurora responded five minutes after halftime and was back ahead by a two-goal cushion.
"Our girls were just standing around and not communicating. They let some through balls go through that shouldn't have gone through. They knew it," Zimmerman said about the start. "We passed the ball around well and moved the ball around well and then started finding people and got shots in. We had to work for every goal, that was for sure."
That work made it 3-2 in the 51st minute when junior Delainee Huhman scored her first of the season. Schaad tied it up 12 minutes later then found senior Reese Janssen for what turned out to be the game-winning goal.
Although the Aurora crowd and coaching staff disapproved, Lakeview then played keep away by spending much of the remaining nine minutes in the corners of the field.
"That showed they had a lot of fight. They hung in there," Zimmerman said. "They knew they could win this."
Lakeview played into the wind in the first half then had occasional gusts in its favor in the second. That didn't amount to anything in the first 40 minutes - both Aurora goals were mistakes by the defense. But after halftime, as the Lady Vikes maintained possession in the neutral and attacking zone, the constant probing and patience gradually sunk the Huskies' spirits.
"You could see in their faces they were tired and maybe a little scared with the way we were playing," Zimmerman said.
The two-game split and conference runner-up trophy leaves Lakeview 6-5 on the season with three regular-season games remaining. Lakeview hosts a rematch with Crete on Tuesday, travels to Kearney Catholic on Thursday and faces Seward at home on April 27.
"They come out there now and they say, 'We're not losing today,' and I say, 'OK, let's see it. They're pretty much all business. They like to have fun, but when the whistle blows, they get after it and get after each other," Zimmerman said. "...It's been a really fun group to coach."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.