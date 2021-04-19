Lakeview girls silent but proud after shootout loss ends conference title hopes

In a different scenario, Lakeview likes its chances. On this day, it had to settle for runner-up.

"If we had our whole lineup and we were fresh, we'd like to think we win that game," Zimmerman said.

As unsatisfying as it was, the win in the semifinals might be a memory that overtakes that one.

Aurora and Lakeview had already met once this season - a 2-0 Lady Vikes win on April 1 in which junior Carly Schaad scored a pair of goals within the first two minutes and Lakeview held on the rest of the way. Intent on some revenge and focused on not being surprised again early, the Huskies were the ones setting the tone in the rematch.

This time it was Aurora taking a 2-0 lead within the first 10 minutes of play. Sophomore Ava Tessendorf scored in the 35th minute to cut the deficit in half, but Aurora responded five minutes after halftime and was back ahead by a two-goal cushion.

"Our girls were just standing around and not communicating. They let some through balls go through that shouldn't have gone through. They knew it," Zimmerman said about the start. "We passed the ball around well and moved the ball around well and then started finding people and got shots in. We had to work for every goal, that was for sure."