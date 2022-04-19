Lakeview girls third in Central

Lakeview girls soccer bounced back from a big loss earlier in the day and earned a victory in the third place game of the Central Conference Tournament on Monday in Grand Island.

In essence, it was a small slice of the Lady Vikes' season overall. Lakeview has suffered three losses by six or more goals and lost seven times overall. But the Lady Vikes also have five wins, and for the second year in a row they were in the conference semifinals.

Monday included an 8-0 loss to host Grand Island Northwest in a game coach Mike Zimmerman said looked like a direct result of time away. A chance to regroup and talk it over before playing again later in the day produced a 3-1 win over Aurora.

Lakeview was last on the pitch in 1-0 win at Seward on April 12 then had its longest break of the season. That break also included more activity than normal over the weekend due to the Easter holiday.

"I think they still had too much of that left in them; we were definitely sluggish," Zimmerman said. "We played a lot better against Crete. I don't know if they slept on the bus a little bit or got some food in them, but we played really well against Aurora and were a very different team."

The loss to Northwest included three first half goals by the hosts then five after halftime. Freshman Lupe Sanchez had a hat trick, and four total members of the Northwest roster scored a goal.

Lakeview bounced back a few hours later thanks to goals from Carly Schaad, Emily Schaad and Kiara Kula. The Schaads scored in the 13th and 35th minutes for a 2-0 halftime lead. Aurora cut the lead in half in the 52nd minute. Kula removed any late drama with her first goal of the season inside the final 10 minutes.

Lakeview was the conference runner-up in a tournament that featured a much different schedule than a year ago. The Lady Vikes defeated Crete on a Thursday then played Aurora and Lexington two days later. This year, due to scheduling issues and the timing of Easter, the tournament was held on successive Mondays.

Lakeview was coming off back-to-back losses and just three matches in 12 days, compared to six in the previous 13, when it won at Seward on a goal by Regan Kroll. The Lady Vikes had played just one match the previous 10 days.

Too hectic of a schedule for a team still trying to find offensive options was a challenge in the early going. Lately, while those options seem to have been identified, there's been fewer regular matches to build chemistry. That was evident in Monday's first game.

Players told Zimmerman later the major improvement from one match to the next was communication.

"Sometimes we looked in unison passing the ball around, and other times we'd go 10 minutes just playing boom ball," Zimmerman said. "I've tried to move different girls around and try different things, but I think we tend to follow the strategy of the opponent. When they pass well, we pass well. When they play boom ball, we play boom ball."

Lakeview was back on the field Tuesday at Wilderness Park against 0-8 Crete. The Lady Vikes have just two more matches on the schedule after the meeting with the Cardinals.

"I think winning, and the way we did it," Zimmerman said, "I think we'll go into the Crete game with our heads up and play well."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.