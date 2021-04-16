Lakeview girls within a win of conference title match

Six different players scored and the Lakeview girls won their fifth match in a row Thursday at Wilderness Park in a 6-1 victory over Crete in the Central Conference Tournament quarterfinals.
Six goals are a new high for the season. Five wins in a row mean Lakeview has come all the way back from an 0-4 start and pushed above .500. It also means the Lady Vikes are a win away from playing for the conference title.
Not that the girls had to pinch themselves, but the conversation in the locker room before leaving for the field was one that might have sounded a bit silly just a few weeks ago.
When the Lady Vikes defeated Schuyler 4-0 and put an end to the miserable start of the season, it was mostly a relief. Perhaps there were a few more on the way, but a five game streak with a shot at a conference title? Nobody had those thoughts in mind. A mindset that has quickly changed from hope to expectation is a big reason why.
"Honestly, it's a little unexpected, but it's still really exciting," senior Nathaly Loza said. Loza was one of the six goal scorers on Thursday. "Literally, today in the locker room, we realized, 'We can win conference this weekend."
Loza made it 4-0 at the 53rd minute after Lakeview built a 2-0 halftime lead. Senior Reese Janssen opened the scoring and put the Lady Vikes on their way with an early goal in the sixth minute. Junior Callie Booth doubled the advantage in the 20th minute. Loza, Shayla Cavalli, Carly Schaad and Kiara Kula found the back of the net after halftime. It was 5-0 when Crete scored its lone goal past the 70-minute mark.
That goal against was one that annoyed the back line. Coach Mike Zimmerman brought in replacements late in the match who allowed a run up the left wing that led to a Cardinal goal.
Jokingly, the defense gave Zimmerman a bad time since Lakeview had won the past four without surrendering a goal. Yet, while it was mostly in jest, there was also some actual displeasure. Lakeview has come to expect not just wins, but first and foremost, better play.
Overcoming injuries and sickness are perhaps the biggest reasons why. Lakeview played back-to-back matches in the Shamrock Invite to begin the season and came out bruised and beat up. The next week, several players came down with a cold.
That would wreak havoc on any roster let alone a young one that has 20 underclassmen that had yet to play a varsity match.
The schedule dipped a bit in quality of opponent, and Lakeview took advantage. As the roster returned to full strength, where everyone belonged on the field became much more obvious. Janssen was one of those adjustments. She started in the midfield but is now playing up top as a striker. She was, admittedly, lost in the neutral zone, thinking too much about where to go with the ball instead of just playing. With her responsibilities simplified, and others finding similar comfort zones, success has followed.
"We've started to find that chemistry and play harder," Janssen said. "It's hard when you're 0-4, don't have a win and you keep losing. But, being seniors, you've just got to keep it light, keep the energy high and keep working; just tell them 'We'll get there.'"
There is Saturday in Aurora against the host. Lakeview defeated Aurora 2-0 on April 1 on a pair of goals by Schaad before the match was 10 minutes old. The Huskies have won three straight since that defeat.
"It's a good, fun team to coach this year. We don't have any issues. Everybody just wants to go out there, do their best and try hard," Zimmerman said. "It's coming together. Starting 0-4 to talking about winning a conference title, that's pretty neat."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.