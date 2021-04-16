Lakeview girls within a win of conference title match

That goal against was one that annoyed the back line. Coach Mike Zimmerman brought in replacements late in the match who allowed a run up the left wing that led to a Cardinal goal.

Jokingly, the defense gave Zimmerman a bad time since Lakeview had won the past four without surrendering a goal. Yet, while it was mostly in jest, there was also some actual displeasure. Lakeview has come to expect not just wins, but first and foremost, better play.

Overcoming injuries and sickness are perhaps the biggest reasons why. Lakeview played back-to-back matches in the Shamrock Invite to begin the season and came out bruised and beat up. The next week, several players came down with a cold.

That would wreak havoc on any roster let alone a young one that has 20 underclassmen that had yet to play a varsity match.

The schedule dipped a bit in quality of opponent, and Lakeview took advantage. As the roster returned to full strength, where everyone belonged on the field became much more obvious. Janssen was one of those adjustments. She started in the midfield but is now playing up top as a striker. She was, admittedly, lost in the neutral zone, thinking too much about where to go with the ball instead of just playing. With her responsibilities simplified, and others finding similar comfort zones, success has followed.