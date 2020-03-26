Lakeview Girls: Young group looks to continue district final streak

"People think maybe we’ll drop off a little bit, but I think if we get the people in the right positions then we’ll be fine," head coach Mike Zimmerman said. "I know we made substate the last three years, and you know, that's the girls goal. They want to just keep the program going in that direction, and it's up to me to just get those girls in the right spot and coach them up to where they just keep that program going in the right direction."

The Lady Vikes relied on a nine-member senior class in 2019, six of which were regular contributors at every position on the pitch. Many of those nine had been a driving force since their freshman year. In four years of players such as Gracie Borer, Makenna Klug and Emma Williams, Lakeview won nearly 40 games and had a winning percentage of over .600.

Granted not all of the credit can go to the Class of 2019, especially early in the girls careers, but the program certainly changed its direction once they arrived.

Lakeview went 13-4 in 2009 then had losing seasons in five of the next six. None of those six included double digit wins.

