Lakeview Golf: Viking boys eye state return

Editor's Note: Although the spring sports season remains in question, the Telegram will continue to provide season previews for each of our teams. Some photos of this year's athletes were acquired before schools were closed. For others, we shall hope to have events to cover in the weeks ahead but will have to rely on file photos in the mean time.
Lakeview boys golf saw its two-year streak of finishing the season at the state tournament snapped in 2019 after a down year with a young roster.
The Vikings used the disappointing season as motivation, putting work in at the course during the summer.
Head coach Alex Heard believes this hard work has paid off and Lakeview now possesses the players to get back to state.
"Our goal this season was simple," Heard said. "As a team, we feel like we have the guys to qualify as a team for the state tournament. I am really hoping that we can find a way to give these student athletes an opportunity to showcase the work that they have put in since the conclusion of last season.
"We had some dudes who played a lot over the summer and took the time to work on their game, and right now I am really sad about the prospects of them not being able to show off that work. In regards to the squad that we have this year, if we are able to play this spring I feel like we have a group that is going to be extremely competitive week in and week out."
A squad that lacked experience last year is now full of it.
Lakeview will be led by three seniors - Landon Bignell, Carsten Loseke and Bradyn Kucera.
"All three guys golfed varsity for us last year," Heard said. "Landon is undoubtedly the leader of this team, and I'm expecting big things out of him this season. Carsten Loseke has also shown tremendous promise throughout the spring, and I have no doubt that he is going to be one knocking on the door to be our number one.
"Bradyn has really committed himself to becoming a better iron player, and that has led to him having an impressive spring so far, and I'm looking forward to seeing what he will do for us."
Another returning face is Logan Jaixen who received varsity action last year.
He hopes to take another step in his junior year and cement his place as someone Heard turns to when filling out the varsity lineup.
"You can't count out the likes of Logan Jaixen either," Heard said. "He was very consistent for us last year and has added a few tools to his bag for this year, and I'm expecting he is going to make a big leap."
Another new face to the Vikings is freshman Maxwell Fremarek.
Despite being in his first year, Heard believes Fremarek can make an impact on varsity right away. He said the freshman holds a knowledge and understanding of the game that is ahead of most players at his age.
"He will be a name that will be brought up with Lakeview golf for years to come, I believe," Heard said. "He's a very smart player who knows how to score on the golf course, and he has a very smooth game. Beyond all of that, he has a great attitude, work ethic, and he loves playing golf. He is only going to get better, and he's already very good."
Returning talent, development of other players and newcomers should make Lakeview a strong team in dual format and give the Vikings the chance to compete in the team standings in tournament play.
That goes for postseason as well, where the top three teams at district sites and top ten individuals, plus ties, will earn a spot at the state tournament at Elks Country Club.
"This group is operating under the mindset that they will be competing as a team at the state tournament," Heard said. "They have that level of confidence. They are putting in the work and they are really enjoying the process of getting better.
"Above all else, this team believes in each other and are supportive of each other, and are on the same page as far as what their goals are for the season. I have no doubt in my mind that this is a team that will be competitive throughout the 2020 golf season wherever and whenever they show up."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
