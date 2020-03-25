Lakeview Golf: Viking boys eye state return

Editor's Note: Although the spring sports season remains in question, the Telegram will continue to provide season previews for each of our teams. Some photos of this year's athletes were acquired before schools were closed. For others, we shall hope to have events to cover in the weeks ahead but will have to rely on file photos in the mean time.

Lakeview boys golf saw its two-year streak of finishing the season at the state tournament snapped in 2019 after a down year with a young roster.

The Vikings used the disappointing season as motivation, putting work in at the course during the summer.

Head coach Alex Heard believes this hard work has paid off and Lakeview now possesses the players to get back to state.

"Our goal this season was simple," Heard said. "As a team, we feel like we have the guys to qualify as a team for the state tournament. I am really hoping that we can find a way to give these student athletes an opportunity to showcase the work that they have put in since the conclusion of last season.