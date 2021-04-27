Lakeview golf wins at Madison; St. Francis' Lubischer 4th in David City

Lakeview golfers filled the top spots on the leaderboard and picked up a dominant dual win over Madison on Monday.

Kurt Schneider shot a 38 and was followed by Logan Jaixen with with a 38, Max Fremarek with a 41, Mason Hinze with a 42 and Daniel Carnes shooting a 48.

That group put together a 162-stroke total and were 37 shots better than Madison which had a 205. The Lakeview junior varsity scored a 220.

The dual win comes after Lakeview was the third-place team at the David City Invite on April 21. The Vikings put together a total of 350 and were 19 shots better than Cedar Bluffs/Mead in fourth place. Yutan edged David City by a shot 329-330 and took the team title.

The Chieftans and Scouts each had three players inside the top 10. So, too, did Lakeview. Fremarek carded an 81 and was eighth, Kurt Schneider shot an 83 and was ninth and Logan Jaixen put together an 84 and was 10th.

"The guys are making great strides with personal and team techniques at every meet. We are still looking for improvements in consistency and our short game," coach Sandy Harrison said. "I am proud of the work ethic of the entire team."

Lubischer 4th in David City