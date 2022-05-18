Lakeview grabs eight top-10 finishes

OMAHA - Lakeview track and field felt it was building momentum all year for a big finish in Omaha. After day one of the Class B state track meet Wednesday at Burke Stadium, everything is going as planned for the Vikings.

Senior Adam Van Cleave earned his way into two sprint finals; junior Landon Ternus won a second shot put medal and qualified for another final; and girls sophomore Blake Barcel ran to a fifth finals appearance for Lakeview in the 400.

In total, the Vikings had nine top-10 finishes, and, were it not for a few close calls, would have had four more finalists in girls sprint races and the boys 110-meter hurdles.

Lakeview competed in 12 total events on Wednesday and had seven athletes in competition.

Barcel in the high jump, Brock Mahoney in the pole vault and Osten and Ternus in the discus open action on Thursday morning. Turner Halvorsen in the 800, plus the boys and the girls in the 400 and 1600 relays, plus those already mentioned in finals events, make up Thursday's schedule.

Van Cleave had the top Lakeview result when he ran to a first-place qualifying time in the 200 of 22.37 seconds. That was the best by .15. Ternus went in the third heat and was the runner-up at 22.65.

Earlier in the day he made a top shot put toss of 54 feet, 9 and 1/2 inches and finished in fourth. He was third for a brief moment until the eventual runner-up made his best toss of the day and pushed Ternus back down to fourth. Aurora's Gage Griffith won the event on his final throw and with a distance of 57-4.50.

Van Cleave made it into the 100 final when he posted a time of 11.15 and finished second in his heat. He'll take the sixth-best time into Thursday. Bennington's Dylan Mostek was the only Class B runner to break 11 seconds and leads the field at 10.93.

Barcel, who has won six gold medals in the 400 this season, will compete on day two of state in the quarter-mile final with the sixth-best prelim time. She hit the line at 59.69 seconds, broke a minute for the first time this season and set a PR.

She might have had a second finals were it not for six-one hundreds of a second in the 200. Barcel came to the line at 26.31 seconds and was ninth behind Sioux City's Emily Penne (26.25). Adding to the frustration was senior teammate Macy Stock in 10th at 26.36. Stock had to deal with close calls twice when she was ninth in the 100 at 12.57 - .01 behind the last finals qualifier.

Stock was 10th last year in the 100 and missed the final by .18

Braxton Borer was .08 behind his best 110 hurdles time but 10th and out of the last finals qualifiers by a little more than a quarter of a second.

He was also 13th in the 300 hurdles at 41.79, Simon Janssen ran to 19th in the 400 at 52.56 - a new PR for the senior - and Eli Osten took 13th in the shot put at 49-4.75.

Van Cleave takes to the track for the 100 final at 3:15, Barcel follows in the 400 at 3:50 and Van Cleave and Ternus run the 200 at 5:10.

