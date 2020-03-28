Lakeview lifters impress

The Lakeview powerlifting team capped another successful season on March 7 when five of its 10 athletes won medals at the Class A state meet at Omaha South. Over 220 kids competed at the meet.
The Vikings saw months of hard work pay off at the meet. Like most winter sports, the season starts in February and ends in March. Lakeview competes in three meets during that time.
Angel Rodriguez, Kade Stromberg, Lacy Williams, Makiaya DeLaCruz and Jacqueline Gonzalez each earned medals. All five finished in the top five of their respective divisions.
Gonzalez had one of the most impressive performances of the day, finishing second in the unlimited division. She squatted 405 pounds, benched 190 pounds and deadlifted 390..
"She did quite well," head coach Keith Bignell said. "(She set) personal records in all three of her lifts. What I liked about Jackie was, she actually beat the girl who won that division last year. That was quite amazing. The neat thing is, we're going to have Jackie back again. We anticipate her to be in contention of breaking any records in that weight division next year."
DeLaCruz placed third in his division. She squatted 260 pounds, benched 120 and deadlifted 240.
Lacy Williams finished fifth in her weight class. She squatted 235, benched 105 and deadlifted 265.
For the boys, Kade Stromberg finished fifth in the 198-pound weight class. He squatted 425, benched 220 and deadlifted 480.
Angel Rodriguez was the final medalist, taking second at the 114-pound weight class. He squatted 225, benched 155 and deadlifted 275.
While the hardware is nice, coach Bignell said trophies and medals aren't how the Vikings measure success. Instead, Lakeview gauges its worth by how much the lifters grow over the season.
"We're just hoping for improvement," Bignell said. "That’s our focus. We don’t measure our success off of the hardware that we possess when we leave a meet. Essentially, our focus is to be a better version of yourself today than you were yesterday."
On top of seeing his athletes improve, Bignell said his favorite part of being a coach is when one of his athletes achieves something that they wouldn't have expected themselves to do early in the year.
Bignell said there is an amount of pride that comes with seeing an athlete put themselves in a vulnerable position and achieving their goal.
"They’re really doing something at a young age that most adults won’t even do, and that’s putting themselves in a position to fail," he said. "They’re putting themselves in a position to fail because they’re attempting to lift a weight that, perhaps at the beginning of the year, they wouldn’t have even dreamed of.
"Now all of a sudden their true potential is unfolding right before them in a matter of minutes. To see a teenager step up on a platform and attempt something that they may fail in front of several hundred people, that’s the most satisfying thing about coaching these kids."
Lakeview will only lose two seniors off the team but returns the other nine athletes. With all the returning success, the Vikings are already anticipating for next season.
"We’re excited about next year," Bignell said. "Most of our team is young. Over half of our team is sophomores. We’re still pretty young. We’re going to have higher expectations next year with our youth."
