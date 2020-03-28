Lakeview lifters impress

The Lakeview powerlifting team capped another successful season on March 7 when five of its 10 athletes won medals at the Class A state meet at Omaha South. Over 220 kids competed at the meet.

The Vikings saw months of hard work pay off at the meet. Like most winter sports, the season starts in February and ends in March. Lakeview competes in three meets during that time.

Angel Rodriguez, Kade Stromberg, Lacy Williams, Makiaya DeLaCruz and Jacqueline Gonzalez each earned medals. All five finished in the top five of their respective divisions.

Gonzalez had one of the most impressive performances of the day, finishing second in the unlimited division. She squatted 405 pounds, benched 190 pounds and deadlifted 390..

"She did quite well," head coach Keith Bignell said. "(She set) personal records in all three of her lifts. What I liked about Jackie was, she actually beat the girl who won that division last year. That was quite amazing. The neat thing is, we're going to have Jackie back again. We anticipate her to be in contention of breaking any records in that weight division next year."