Lakeview mounts comeback for first win

After seven straight losses and scoreless shutouts in each, it was only fitting that Lakeview boys soccer had to do it the hard way Monday for the first win of the season.

Lakeview led 1-0 at halftime when senior Angel Rodriguez scored the first Viking goal of the season. But when the game reached the second half, Lakeview allowed two straight and faced a 2-1 deficit.

Rodriguez scored again to force overtime where Andon Stenger converted a counter attack following a corner by Lutheran High Northeast and scored the eventual game-winner in the second overtime.

The victory ended a drought of seven straight losses to start the season while three goals ended a scoreless streak that stretched back to the last game of last year.

Lakeview was also 0-6 last spring before a 2-0 overtime win over Lutheran High ended the skid.

"It was very good to get a win. The boys have been working so hard and it was great to see them rewarded for their efforts," Lakeview coach Aaron Rudloff said. "The guys really bought into the game plan and made key plays when they needed to. I have been very impressed with their efforts, positive attitudes, and toughness both mentally and physically."

Junior Miguel Cullum set Rodriguez up for the game-tying goal when he slotted him a pass that Rodriguez buried past the Lutheran High keeper.

That same keeper then came up the field in overtime for the corner kick and was caught out of position when the ball took a bounce to Lakeview's Mason Hobza. Hobza cleared the ball out and the race was on.

Rodriguez chased down the loose ball and delivered it to Stenger who put it on net and beat the keeper and the defense back to the other end.

In net, Lakeview senior Mason Klug made 14 saves and increased his total to 82 in six starts.

The win gave the Vikings back-to-back victories over the Eagles. Up next is a road game on Thursday at York. The Dukes are 3-3 and have beaten the Vikings in each of the past three meetings.

"It was a great night to be a Viking. Our guys are resilient and are really coming together as a team," Rudloff said. "(Assistant) coach (Gerber) Recinos and I have been really stressing team play, and the guys have done a great job of trusting the process. I am excited for our upcoming games, and think if we stick to the schemes, we will put ourselves in a good spot to see success."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.