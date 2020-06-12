Lakeview Seniors: Consistency is the key

He said he normally doesn't measure successes by wins and losses and that ideology rings especially true this year.

"We’re going to try to compete hard, we’re going to try to get better," he said. "We’re going to work on our unity and coming together just like any team would. The measure of our success won’t be wins and losses which it really isn’t anyways. The bottom line is, what kind of success did you have? Did you improve?"

According to Johnson, hitting looks to be the strength of the team this year.

Other advantages include versatile players and a core of five returning players.

"From the top of the lineup to the bottom of the lineup we’re going to be pretty solid," he said. "I think in years past we haven’t been so solid top to bottom. We may not have hitters that our quite as high as the top that we’ve had before, but consistency coming from the lineup is going to be really good.

"The other thing is we’re short on a few positions, like a catcher with experience, but we also probably have a little better pitching than we’ve had. We might be a little deeper pitching-wise and then we have people that can play multiple positions. From that standpoint, we might be better depth-wise in the field too with guys in the field at multiple positions."