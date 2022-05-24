Lakeview seniors score 15 in opener, Reds fall 5-2

Unsure just how his team might come together in game one, the Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors calmed those concerns from their head coach with an eight-run second inning and 15 runs overall in a 15-3 Legion season-opening win on Monday at Pawnee Park over Pender.

The Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds weren't as lucky in the leadoff game, dropping a 5-2 result when Pender scored three in the fifth.

Bank of the Valley is coming off its first trip to state last year and returns all but two from that lineup. Regardless, those two plus the absence of another and Pender's status as a baseball high school made the opener a solid test in game one.

All those reasons had coach Travis Tessendorf somewhat on edge before Monday's first pitch. Pender scored the first two runs after a double and a bunt single came around on an error in the top of the second but Lakeview then sent 14 to the plate in the bottom half and took control.

"I was a little bit nervous for this game. We lost two players to graduation, Layne and Haustyn Forney, that were key starters for us the past two years," Tessendorf said. "Pender also has high school baseball and is a very well-coached program. They always have good athletes."

Lakeview started the rally with one down and brought eight hitters out of the dugout before Pender collected the second out. A walk to Jordan Kracl, single by Turner Halvorsen and hit-batter on Brenden Sloup loaded it up. Jacob Sjuts lined a 2-1 pitch down the left field line and scored two. Three straight walks loaded the bases and pushed a run across.

Sam Kwapnioski singled to right for two RBIs and Eli Osten pushed two more across on a single of his own. Brenden Sloup's RBI single past first base made it 8-2.

Bank of the Valley added four more in the third on passed ball, error at second and error at short. Kwapnioski's sac fly and Osten's RBI single up the middle capped the scoring in the fourth.

Pender added one more on two-base error in left, wild pitch and single in the third.

On the mound, Bank of the Valley utilized Cooper Tessendorf, Sjuts and Kracl in limited action. Tessendorf started and struck out five in two innings, Sjuts struck out three in two innings and Kracl worked the final inning with a strikeout looking and a walk.

Osten finished with four RBIs on a 2 for 4 night while Kwapnioski drove in three and went 2 for 3. Adam Van Cleave, Kwapnioski, Osten and Landon Ternus, in a courtesy runner role, each scored two runs.

"From a offensive standpoint, Adam and Cooper continue to do what they do best, which is get on base. This allows Sam and Eli to come up behind them hitting in the three and four spots in the order and look for pitches to drive. They again like last year had a big RBI night, driving seven of our 15 runs," coach Tessendorf said. "Sam and Eli hit every ball hard tonight. Even the balls that were caught were hit on the nose."

Bank of the Valley will look to start 2-0 with a road win Wednesday at West Point.

For the Junior Reds, both teams plated two in the second. Pender had a two-out rally on a hit batter, walk and double. Owens scored thanks to a leadoff walk to Ternus, stolen base, single by Blake Anderson and Sam Olmer RBI single.

The Reds put two on in the third but one was caught stealing, squandered a leadoff single in the fourth, had a leadoff single cut down stealing in the fifth and managed just a one out single in the fifth down three runs.

Pender went ahead in the fifth on a hit batter, back-to-back RBI singles and a wild pitch.

Olmer was 3 for 3 with three singles and the one RBI. Caleb Cameron started and went two innings with two earned, five strikeouts, just one hit but three walks. Caden Kapels tossed 2 and 2/3 with three earned, two Ks and three hits.

