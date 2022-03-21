Lakeview soccer finds positives in empty weekend

Lakeview boys and girls soccer failed to win a match and lost by a combined score of 31-0 on Saturday in back-to-back games against Scotus Central Catholic and Columbus High.

Both the Viking boys and girl started with SCC then played CHS in a span of a little more than three hours, complicating an already steep hill against a Class B ranked team in Scotus and a Columbus team that returns top-level talent and looks like it should also be in the ratings in Class A.

The Lakeview boys lost 10-0 to Scotus then suffered an 11-0 defeat to Columbus High. The Lady Vikes were 4-0 losers to the Shamrocks then lost 6-0 to the Discoverers.

The Lakeview boys welcomed new head coach Aaron Rudloff to the sidelines. He was encouraged by the effort despite the results.

The Lakeview girls are seeking forwards that can score. While the Lady Vikes didn't put anything in the net, they began to identify who might be in the mix up front.

"We knew it was going to be tough. Scotus has a really good team, and I was really excited with the way we played - they got three of their goals on set pieces," coach Mike Zimmerman said. "Then we played Columbus High right after when they were coming in fresh - it was a tough situation.

"We hung in there. I knew offensively we were going to struggle a little bit but I think it'll get better as we get more games under our belt."

Scotus scored two in the first half and two in the second in the 4-0 final. Shamrock freshman Emma Brezenski had two goals and an assist, creating a goal off of a corner kick while also using her speed for a through ball in one of her two goals. She was on the other end of a free kick for the other.

But for the most part, Lakeview prevented Scotus from finding any kind of a rhythm. The Shamrocks struggled to put passes together, didn't give Lakeview much to look at offensively, but also never made it look easy. Zimmerman expected that; he has confidence in his defense.

But the search for forwards will likely continue for a while.

CHS had three goals in both halves in the second game but Lakeview created a shot on goal.

"Regan Kroll showed a few good things. She's really fast, she's just got to take better angles on the attack. She learned a lot yesterday," Zimmerman said. "For sure, I think we found a goalie."

That revelation in net was Jayda Kingston. She made a save on a PK against Columbus High and looked more than able to be the every-match starter going forward. It didn't make much difference Saturday, but that will allow Kiara Kula, a potential offensive weapon, to come out of the net and have more of an effect.

Addi Kudron had the largest CHS effect in the second game, scoring twice. Lakeview gave up three in the first and three in the second. Both sides pulled starters after halftime and finished with backups the rest of the way.

"I think we'll have a pretty good team," Zimmerman said. "The defense showed a lot constantly under attack, but they were good."

The Lakeview boys faced Scotus first and gave up seven goals in the first half. Miguel Cullum had a shot on goal but no other Viking mustered a look on net.

Scotus sophomore Jose Cruz had six of the 10 goals in what was a school-record performance for one match. Lakeview senior goalkeeper Mason Klug made eight saves.

CHS was up next and feasted on an already fatigued group. The Discoverers led 2-0 before the match was barely six minutes old and reached mercy-rule territory before halftime.

Three different Columbus players had two goals against Lakeview and eight Discoverers scored in total. Lakeview failed to create a shot on goal but Dakota Redmond had seven saves in net.

On a tough day, Ruldoff was pleased with the effort. It didn't produce anything on Saturday, but similar effort will in the future, he said.

"We had a few defensive guys, including Yordi Dominguez, Andon Stenger, Miguel Cullum and Mason Hobza who did some very good things for us and gave great effort," Rudloff said.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

