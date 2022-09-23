Lakeview softball defeats Aurora; Kitt and Mueller medal

Lakeview softball erased an early two-run deficit and fended off a late Aurora rally to win 6-5 on Thursday night.

Four Lady Vikes recorded two-hit games. Cali Bentz hit 2 for 4 with two RBIs and one run scored. Haley Frenzen and Moe Colegrove singled, tripled and scored once.

Hannah Allen produced at the plate and in the circle. The junior hit 2 for 3 with a double, walk, RBI and run scored. On the mound, Allen pitched a complete game allowing five runs on seven hits. Allen walked three and struck out eight Huskies.

After falling behind 2-0 in the first on a two-run home run, Lakeview took the lead in the fourth. An error scored Allen and Lacy Lemburg to tie the game at 2-2. Caitlyn Steffen singled home Finecy for the go-ahead run.

The Lady Vikes tacked on two runs in the fifth on a Bentz RBI single and an Allen RBI double in back-to-back at-bats. After Aurora scored a run in the sixth, Bentz drove in Colegrove on a single to restore Lakeview's three-run lead entering the bottom of the seventh.

Two singles and a double putting the tying run in scoring position in a 6-5 game, but Allen induced a fly out to center fielder Haley Frenzen to seal the one-run win.

Lakeview improved to 14-4 and it'll compete in Saturday's Central City Invite. The ninth-ranked Lady Vikes will face Minden and Class C No. 8 Aquinas Catholic in pool play before facing one of Class C No. 6 Central City, O'Neill or Hershey in a placement game.

Kitt, Mueller medal at Wayne

The Lady Vikes golf team competed at Thursday's Wayne Invite at Wayne Country Club. Kitt earned her fifth medal this season with a sixth-place score of 91. Scotus Central Catholic's Cecilia Arndt won the individual title with a 79.

"She's (Kitt) a very hard worker. She practices a lot," Lakeview head coach Sandy Harrison said. "She goes to different courses before we play them and that makes a world of difference to know where you're playing on. She's really excited. She's doing very well."

As a team, Lakeview placed ninth with a total score of 424. Wayne won the tournament with a 376. Scotus was the runner-up at 384.

"Wayne played a little tough for us. Our short game seemed to abandon us lately," Harrison said. "The long ball is great, but it doesn't get us in the hole. The short game is so boring to practice, but it definitely is the money ball."

Ali Mueller finished the tournament in 18th place with a mark of 101. Evie Hatcher shot a 112, Grace Berkeland carded a 120 and Lizzie Hernandez ended the round with a 141 in her first varsity tournament.

Next up for Lakeview is the Scotus Invite on Wednesday at Quail Run Golf Course.