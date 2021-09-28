Lakeview softball responds to loss with three straight

Lakeview volleyball was still smarting from a loss to Aurora on Thursday at home when it returned to the diamond Saturday for three games at the Central City Invite.
But two days after committing 11 errors and losing 14-8 to a future subdistrict opponent, the Lady Vikes went error-free in wins that included 10-1 over Minden, 10-0 over Class C-2 No. 9 Aquinas Catholic and 6-1 against O'Neill.
Errors have often plagued the team and led to a season that included just one error-free performance in the first 18 games. And while it had been 10 games since the Lady Vikes had went without a fielding or throwing mistake, they put together three in a row without an error on Saturday.
Lakeview improved to 15-7 with the three wins then returned home Monday to face Crete.
"It feels good to bounce back after a tough week last week. It was nice to get back to our game and show what we are able to do," coach Jasey Reinhart said. "I am super proud of the girls to step back out and not let last week's challenges define what this team can do."
Lakeview plated a first-inning run in Saturday's opener against Minden following a Molly Frenzen triple and held that 1-0 advantage until a five-run third blew it open. Frenzen made it 2-0 on a sac fly to center, Calie Booth Singled with two on for a 3-0 lead, pitcher Hannah Allen singled up the center and scored two and Ayshia DeLancey brought in another with a fielder's choice to the shortstop.
A three-run fourth followed then the two teams traded runs in the fifth. Shortstop Abbie Scholl was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and one driven in while Allen was 1 for 2 with three RBIs. In the circle she tossed all five innings in what was a mercy-rule shortened contest with just two hits allowed, one earned run, a walk and five strikeouts.
She was even better against Aquinas in a four-run no-hitter that included 10 strikeouts in 12 at-bats. The sophomore hit the third batter she faced and hit another in the third but in between retired five in a row and ended the game with five more consecutive outs. The only two non-strikeouts were a popup back to her in the third and a fly ball to center in the fourth.
The offense put up one in the second, two in the third and seven in the fourth. A dozen hitters went to the plate in Lakeview's final at bat and generated seven hits and one walk. Paxton Lusche started the inning on a solo home run to center, Molly Frenzen drove in one on a liner to left, Scholl followed her with another line drive to left and brought in two, a Calie Booth single then error in left scored another run then Lusche came back up again and sent a liner to center for two runs.
Lakeview faced its only deficit of the day in the final game when O'Neill scored a first-inning run on a single two stolen bases and a squeeze bunt. The Lady Vikes responded with a Morgan Finecy RBI single and a Scholl bases-clearing, three-RBI double in the second. A Paxton Lusche single and error in left made it 5-1 in the sixth when Allen came in on the play. Haley Frenzen came home from third on a passed ball in the seventh after she started a two-our rally with a single to right.
"The girls played with confidence this weekend on both sides of the ball. They knew what they could do and they did it," Reinhart said. "They didn't let the game get in their heads and proved to themselves what they are able to do."
Allen went the distance in a seven-inning start that included just two hits, an earned run, three walks and seven strikeouts. She has 157 strikeouts on the year and 15 wins.
"Hannah continues to be our workhorse on the mound. Paxton played well behind the plate. Also, getting her second and third home runs on the season helps boost her confidence in the box," Reinhart said. "Molly coming out and getting her first homerun helped her game throughout the day as well. All around, the team played so well and really worked hard together to achieve their goal."
Two seven-run frames send Crete over Lakeview
Lakeview was hoping to keep the momentum going on Monday at home when Crete came to Columbus but committed four or more errors for the 10th time this season and gave up 10 unearned runs to the Cardinals.
Crete scored seven runs in the first inning and all seven came in after a two-out error at second base. Lakeview was never closer than five runs the rest of the way. It was an 11-5 Crete run after five innings when the visitors put seven more up on the board on six hits and three walks. Again, the trouble came with two out. Crete had the bases loaded and two down then scored six more on a walk, two singles and a double.
Molly Frenzen led Lakeview with a 3 for 3 performance and three runs scored. Two of her hits were doubles. Twin sister Haley also was 3 for 3 with an RBI.
Allen dropped to 15-6 in the circle with 11 hits, eight earned runs, six walks and five strikeouts.
Lakeview was at North Bend on Tuesday then plays in the Central Conference Tournament in Aurora starting Wednesday. The Lady Vikes are the 4 seed and play Adams Central at 9 a.m. The winner plays either Grand Island Northwest or the winner between Holdrege and Lexington at 2:15 p.m.
