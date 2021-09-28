Lakeview softball responds to loss with three straight

"The girls played with confidence this weekend on both sides of the ball. They knew what they could do and they did it," Reinhart said. "They didn't let the game get in their heads and proved to themselves what they are able to do."

Allen went the distance in a seven-inning start that included just two hits, an earned run, three walks and seven strikeouts. She has 157 strikeouts on the year and 15 wins.

"Hannah continues to be our workhorse on the mound. Paxton played well behind the plate. Also, getting her second and third home runs on the season helps boost her confidence in the box," Reinhart said. "Molly coming out and getting her first homerun helped her game throughout the day as well. All around, the team played so well and really worked hard together to achieve their goal."

Two seven-run frames send Crete over Lakeview

Lakeview was hoping to keep the momentum going on Monday at home when Crete came to Columbus but committed four or more errors for the 10th time this season and gave up 10 unearned runs to the Cardinals.