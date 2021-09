Lakeview softball responds to loss with three straight

A three-run fourth followed then the two teams traded runs in the fifth. Shortstop Abbie Scholl was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and one driven in while Allen was 1 for 2 with three RBIs. In the circle she tossed all five innings in what was a mercy-rule shortened contest with just two hits allowed, one earned run, a walk and five strikeouts.

She was even better against Aquinas in a four-run no-hitter that included 10 strikeouts in 12 at-bats. The sophomore hit the third batter she faced and hit another in the third but in between retired five in a row and ended the game with five more consecutive outs. The only two non-strikeouts were a popup back to her in the third and a fly ball to center in the fourth.

The offense put up one in the second, two in the third and seven in the fourth. A dozen hitters went to the plate in Lakeview's final at bat and generated seven hits and one walk. Paxton Lusche started the inning on a solo home run to center, Molly Frenzen drove in one on a liner to left, Scholl followed her with another line drive to left and brought in two, a Calie Booth single then error in left scored another run then Lusche came back up again and sent a liner to center for two runs.