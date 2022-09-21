Lakeview to induct its 2022 Hall of Fame class

Lakeview High School will induct its Class of 2022 into the school's Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday during halftime of the Vikings' home football game against Wahoo.

Chris Nahorny, David Chochon and Penny Hellbusch-Birkel are the three athletes to be inducted. Dennis Micek will be inducted as a contributor.

Chris Nahorny

Nahorny was a three-sport, four-year letter winner. As a guard on the basketball team, Chris was named All-Conference Honorable Mention and All-State Honorable Mention. On the greens, Chris was a four year starter on the golf team which qualified for state his junior and senior years.

On the gridiron, he played in the positions of quarterback and defensive back as he led the 1981 team all the way to finals at state. Chris led the team in passing with 750 yards. He was named Honorable Mention Central Conference and Honorable Mention All-State at quarterback.

“This team was composed of good 'blue collar' players, separate pieces of a very intricate puzzle," coach Ron Greenwall said. "This puzzle needed a final piece to provide the leadership to help them become true state contenders—Chris Nahorny was that final piece.”

David Chochon

A three-year starter in football, Chochon set seven records including most rushing yards in a game, longest punt return, most punt return yards in a season and career.

These records helped him earn first team All-State football in 2004 and a spot in the Shrine Bowl game. Later, Chochon would take these skills to the University of Nebraska at Omaha where in 2005 he was named the special team’s player of the year.

Chochon's speed and agility continued to serve him well as he became a two-year state qualifier in track and field in the 400-meter relay, 400, and 1600 relay. He was also an All-State Academic Track and Field honoree. At the end of his career at Lakeview, Chochon was named Prep Club Athlete of the Year.

Penny Hellbusch-Birkel

Hellbusch-Birkel earned 12 varsity letters during her high school career in softball, basketball and track. Her softball teams qualified for the state tournament three times and finished as 2002 Class C state runner-up during her senior season. Penny was a first team All-State selection and also earned Academic All-State honors her senior year.

As a shooting guard in basketball, Hellbusch-Birkel was named All-Conference Honorable Mention and Academic All-State.

In track she excelled as a sprinter. Her 400 relay team went on to qualify for the state track meet.

Hellbusch-Birkel ended her LHS career by being named Lakeview Booster Club and Sertoma Scholar Athlete of the Year.

“The quality that set her apart from others was her role as a leader,” coach Dave Prokesh said.

Dennis Micek

Micek arrived as a teacher in the math department in 1974, and spanning the last 48 years, Micek played an integral part in many areas of the athletic and academic programs at Lakeview High School.

In the early 1990's, Micek, along with other soccer supporting parents, was instrumental during the conception stages of implementing the varsity soccer program at Lakeview.

He has been a timer for the Lakeview track invitational for many years and also for the Viking Venture sponsored by the Lakeview Education Foundation.

Early in his career, he contributed to the Lakeview athletic program as freshman volleyball coach, assistant varsity volleyball coach, football stats keeper, and freshman boys basketball coach.

Micek has been keeping the official scorebook to keep varsity basketball running smoothly for many years.

No question about it, “Dennis Micek bleeds blue!”