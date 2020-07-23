Lakeview wraps up passing league, Titans place fourth

It wasn't exactly the finish that Lakeview football planned for the final day of its annual passing league on Wednesday.
The Vikings lost to Wahoo Neumann after being tied 21-21 at the end of regulation and after failing to make it in the end zone on the one-play overtime.
Despite the disappointing start, Lakeview bounced back to defeat Schuyler 28-7 in its last game and head coach Kurt Frenzen said he believes the passing league as a whole proved to be a successful few weeks.
"It went really well," he said. "I thought we had a lot of growth during it and were able to move some kids around in positions."
The Vikings used the first three weeks of the home passing league to experiment with players at different positions.
Lakeview has some younger players and the head coach said the past four weeks were more than wins and losses. But, obviously, winning is always nice.
"You want to win any competition that you're in for sure," Frenzen said. "Honestly the first goal at this point is just kind of finding out where players should. Evaluation is the first thing we do for those first three weeks."
The passing league has only added to the excitement for the upcoming year.
The Vikings went 4-5 last season, narrowly missing out on playoffs. But, with an athletic team returning, the team hopes to improve in 2020.
"I think there's always cause of optimism this time of year because you've got a lot of things yet to find out about yourself, Frenzen said. "There's a lot of growth yet to be had.
"The things that went right definitely is because we have pretty good athleticism, and the things that didn't go our way wasn't necessarily because of lack of athleticism, just maybe because of some knowledge of some situations."
Incoming junior Kolby Blaser will be the starting quarterback for Lakeview this year and showed promise in the passing league.
"I think Kolby Blaser came in at a certain level and had a great deal of growth by the end," Frenzen said. "His coachability and want to improve each week set us up for a really good passing league ending. He played his best ball of the four weeks today."
Blaser ended the day with seven passing touchdowns in two games.
The coaching staff also was encouraged by what they saw from their receivers.
"I thought we had a lot of guys stepping up and making some good catches in both games today," Frenzen said. "That was good too see. I'm just excited about the prospects going into the season."
Neumann won the championship over West Point-Beemer.
Twin River also fell just short on the final day, losing to Neumann in the semifinals and David City in the third-place game.
Neumann defeated Twin River 21-14 and David City scored on the very last play to also win 21-14.
Despite going 0-2, head coach Bob Fredrickson was excited by what he's seen over the past four weeks.
"It's been great," he said. "Just getting the kids back out on the field and doing some stuff. Coach Frenzen did a really good job. Pretty much any team out there could beat any other team on any given day."
Twin River defeated both David City and Neumann early in the passing league.
"We played pretty well," Fredrickson said. "The level of competition just got ratcheted up a little bit."
Much like the Vikings, the Titans used this past month to develop younger players and see guys in new positions. One of those players was incoming sophomore Korbe Urkoski, who took a majority of the reps at quarterback.
Incoming senior Weston Graham was the backup quarterback last year but is freed up to play running back with Urkoski under center.
"We kind of knew that playing a younger guy at quarterback would make us better overall," Fredrickson said. "We kind of rolled the dice and got him a ton of experience. Even today was a good learning experience for him. Overall it was a great experience."
Twin River opens the season on Aug. 28 at David City while Lakeview opens the season at Boys Town on Aug. 28.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
