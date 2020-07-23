Lakeview wraps up passing league, Titans place fourth

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It wasn't exactly the finish that Lakeview football planned for the final day of its annual passing league on Wednesday.

The Vikings lost to Wahoo Neumann after being tied 21-21 at the end of regulation and after failing to make it in the end zone on the one-play overtime.

Despite the disappointing start, Lakeview bounced back to defeat Schuyler 28-7 in its last game and head coach Kurt Frenzen said he believes the passing league as a whole proved to be a successful few weeks.

"It went really well," he said. "I thought we had a lot of growth during it and were able to move some kids around in positions."

The Vikings used the first three weeks of the home passing league to experiment with players at different positions.

Lakeview has some younger players and the head coach said the past four weeks were more than wins and losses. But, obviously, winning is always nice.

"You want to win any competition that you're in for sure," Frenzen said. "Honestly the first goal at this point is just kind of finding out where players should. Evaluation is the first thing we do for those first three weeks."

The passing league has only added to the excitement for the upcoming year.