Lakeview's Jones calls new CHS coach Hitchcock a fighter

And, he also eventually grew physically from barely above five feet and less than 100 pounds to now standing just over six feet.

Yet, it's in his basketball smarts where Jones has always been impressed.

"He was that kid that never complained about playing time or role or anything. He was willing to do whatever you asked. I could tell, even through those younger years, he would probably be a coach or a teacher just because of the questions he asked and his attitude toward the game," Jones said. "Jordan is a kid who just loves the game. He fell in love with it as a kid, and like me, he gets to do what he loved as a kid for his profession in life. I think people in Columbus will see that."

Hitchcock called Jones on Thursday before his last interview then sent a text Friday after he accepted the job.

"He loves basketball. He did that hard thing in college of being the gopher and working his way up with a program just because he loved the game, and he wants to coach it at a high level," Jones said. "What makes him such a great fit is, he's a tireless worker, he's not afraid of the work, he relates so well to the kids...he's really the ideal fit for this job."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

