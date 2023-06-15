Hard work oftentimes leads to positive outcomes -- in sports, it can lead to some of the best athletes.

For Lakeview Vikings, hard work and athletics led to graduates Landon Ternus, Josie Bentz and Ava Tessendorf being honored for their sporting achievements.

For Ternus, determination in athletics led to a successful career as a Viking, three awards for his senior season and the opportunity to play Big Ten football.

Ternus' hard work and accomplishments on the field, mat and track earned him the male 2023 Columbus Community Hospital Athlete of the Year, the Sertoma Athlete of the Year and he was awarded the KLIR Prep Club Award.

"I'm just kind of excited that people realized the work I've put into it," Ternus said. "I'm not saying I want to be the center of attention, but I'm just glad to know that it's realized and stuff like that."

Not wanting to be the center of attention led to Ternus finding out that he won the awards later than others.

"I am not a big social media guy everything I hear is from other people and they're telling me 'Congrats you got these awards' and I was just thinking how great it was," Ternus said. "I didn't realize there was still more going on but I was just excited, I probably would have been more excited if I would have seen it for myself and not had someone informing me of it but it's alright."

Ternus started his senior season on the gridiron where he would rack up 1,099 yards on the ground, 48 tackles and five sacks in Lakeview's 8-3 season.

The success on the football field was just an appetizer for what was to come for Ternus in the winter and spring sports seasons. In the winter, Ternus would earn the Class B 220-pound state title in wrestling following a perfect 45-0 season.

"That was my favorite moment," Ternus said. "There's pictures of the crowd after I won my state championship and all the excitement on their faces really sums it up for me."

He would later follow that performance up by earning another state gold medal in the Class B state track meet by taking the top spot in shot put. He would also finish with a seventh-place medal in the 100-meter dash.

The two golds bookended Ternus' career at Lakeview after he was a part of the 2021 Viking football team that won the Class C-1 state title.

"The state titles meant a lot to me after we won the football state championship my junior year, I knew I could do that in the other sports too," Ternus said. "I knew football was going to be the hardest to knock off the list because it's a team sport. In the other two, I just decided I'm going to work my tail off this next year and try to get it done."

With Ternus' career with the Vikings being done, he turns to the next chapter which is suiting up with the Nebraska Cornhusker football team after he earned a walk-on spot as a fullback.

Earning these three awards during his time at Lakeview are helping him build confidence for the next level.

"I just have the confidence to go out there, compete and then just work my tail off," Ternus said. "I'll do whatever I need to do to put myself in a good situation to be a strong factor on the team."

Bentz joined Ternus in earning athletic honors from the Sertoma Club.

"It was really special to me because I've worked really hard all four years and it just paid off," Bentz said. "Winning that award meant that everyone else noticed all my hard work that I put in."

Bentz played both volleyball and basketball for the Lady Vikes. In her final volleyball season, she led Lakeview with 318 kills and 61 total blocks. On the basketball court, Bentz played a key leadership role in Lakeview's 10-14 season.

"I had spent those four years being a good teammate and being a leader because as a freshman, I was able to get a lot of playing time so I had to lead early," Bentz said. "I had to work really hard at that and show the coaches that I was ready and so to get this award as a senior just like makes me feel really happy."

While Bentz's time at Lakeview is up, her next step is big but not far as she will suit up with the Central Community College Raider volleyball team at the next level.

"If I put in hard work it'll be noticed and I can carry that over to college," Bentz said. "I'm going to keep working hard and take my team to a good place."

Over a four-year span at Lakeview Bentz has used that time to grow as a person and on the court.

"I've definitely gained a lot of confidence as a freshman, I was so nervous and even as a sophomore too," Bentz said. "Everyone else was so much older than me and so much more experienced then. Now as a senior, I got to take in those freshmen and some of the girls that haven't played before and build up their confidence and help them be better athletes."

Playing two team sports Bentz's journey to receiving the award was not one she could take alone.

"In volleyball, I need like a good setter and good people around me. So this award was really special because that meant that my teammates had also put in the hard work to help us be such a good team," Bentz said. "In basketball, we all have to work together and make everything flow good. I owe a lot of this award to my teammates because I couldn't have gotten it without them."

Tessendorf, one of Bentz's volleyball teammates was honored for her senior season by KLIR.

"It made me feel really good and that my hard work really did pay off in the end," Tessendorf said.

Tessendorf finished second on the team with 302 digs and second in kills with 234 which was a large improvement from her junior season.

"I was on varsity last year but I didn't have a starting position," Tessendorf said. "I definitely worked really hard to get my spot on the team."

She was also one of the top bowlers for the Lady Vikes and narrowly missed out on a spot at state. In the spring, Tessendorf played soccer and was a senior leader for the Lady Vikes.

Over her time at Lakeview, Tessendorf gives credit to her coaches for what she was able to accomplish.

"The coaching staffs at Lakeview were really awesome," Tessendorf said. "They always believed in everyone, no matter what. They really believed in me too, and I think they really just made me better."