Landon Ternus: Frustratingly satisfied

OMAHA - It's hard to say exactly what inspired Lakeview's Landon Ternus on Saturday at the state meet.
Perhaps he was fueled by a breakfast that included steak and eggs at IHOP. Maybe it was his mom's promise of $100 if he made a toss of 50 feet or longer. More likely, it was the interesting mix of talent that Ternus has shown all season.
Saturday at Burke Stadium, that talent included leading off the 1600 relay that came in 11th and leading the Class B state shot put competition for all but the last few throws. Ternus was third overall, beaten only by two throwers in the last round of finals.
He was pleased overall, but also a bit frustrated to not have finished it off. A sophomore, he's got two more chances to be a state champion. All indications point to that becoming a reality some day for an athlete that viewed his first state track medal more as a source of motivation than a reason to celebrate.
"I'm kind of mad I couldn't perform the way I wanted to. I wanted to put a couple extra feet on my throw, but I guess it couldn't happen," Ternus said. "...I guess there's room for improvement and to go places."
Ternus was one of 11 Vikings to compete in Omaha at the Class B championships on Friday and Saturday. His shot put bronze was on a throw of 53 feet, 6 and ¼ inches that came on his first toss of the competition. Ternus was in the second flight of throwers and seized the lead right away.
It stayed that way until the last round of throws in the finals. Gage Griffith of Aurora and Eric Lenz of Central City beat that mark a handful of times in prelims and earlier in the finals, but scratched each time.
Those three were all in a row at the end of finals. Griffith hit 55-8.25 on his final attempt then was followed by Lenz landing the shot at 54-5.25. In just a matter of seconds, Ternus had dropped to third after holding the top spot for about an hour. He couldn't recreate his first throw and settled for third.
"I was a little pumped; guess I was just ready to compete today," he said about setting a PR right out of the gate. "I didn't really care about the money part. I just wanted to compete for people and impress them."
Ternus has been doing that all season as an athlete who doesn't quite fit the traditional mold of a thrower or a runner. He's been in the shot put and discus all season but also runs the 200 and the 1600 relay. Ternus doesn't have a preference one way or another; he just likes to compete.
"I kind of do whatever my coach tells me to do; you've got to do what you've got to do," Ternus said.
Coach T.J. Nielsen wasn't certain he'd use Ternus in the shot put this season. A baseball player in the summer, Nielsen was concerned about how the shot put would affect Ternus' shoulder. But when he threw 45 feet early in the year, it became impossible to keep him out of that event.
On the track, Nielsen knew Ternus was fast based on the times he posted in junior high. When Nielsen had the opportunity to see him against varsity competition, his abilities as a runner were obvious.
Since then, he hasn't ceased to amaze nearly every time out.
"We have a lot of options. He could run all four sprints, and he could make our four-by-one next year," Nielsen said. "It's not too often you're going to get a kid that's that big, that strong, that fast and that multiple. He's really an x-factor kind of kid."
Several others came close to joining Ternus on the medal stand and walking away with state hardware. Freshman Blake Barcel was ninth in the girls 400 on Friday while junior teammate Macy Stock was 10th in the 100. Stock was 13th in the 200 while Barcel was 15th. Turner Halvorsen was 12th in the boys 800. The boys 1600 relay that included Ternus on the lead, Adam Van Cleave, Khyler Shortridge and Simon Janssen was 11th.
That relay group provided the most excitement for Viking fans in attendance. After Ternus came around near the front from lane four, each of his teammates seized the lead at one point during their lap.
"They've competed like that all year," Nielsen said. "I just like their mentality and how they attack the race."
Turner Halvorsen was 12th in the 800 on his best time of the year, Barcel was 15th in the 200, Eli Osten joined Ternus in the shot put ring and was 16th, Bock Mahoney took 17th in the pole vault, Janssen was 20th in the 400, Molly Frenzen was 20th in the 100 hurdles and Van Cleave was 23rd in the 100.
Every one of those names are back for next season.
"It was a great experience for them. I think it's good momentum going forward," Nielsen said. "There's not too many times you're going to be able to take 11 returning state qualifiers and go into the next season, and we have a lot of young kids that just missed out on going to state."
Barcel and Stock will continue to lead the girls and benefit from the addition of Lilly Rowe next year. Rowe has been out rehabbing an ACL injury from basketball.
The boys, with continued focus and improvement, look to have the capability to score 20 or more points next season. Ternus' bronze medal gave the Viking boys six points and made them 30th in the team standings. Hastings edged Waverly 47-46 for the state title. The Lakeview girls were without a point on all those close calls. York squeezed by Elkhorn North 63-62.5 for the girls championship.
"What I saw coming away from this track meet were kids that were hungry to get back," Nielsen said. "I think they loved the experience. They got a feel for Burke Stadium and what state track is really all about."
