Landon Ternus: Frustratingly satisfied

It stayed that way until the last round of throws in the finals. Gage Griffith of Aurora and Eric Lenz of Central City beat that mark a handful of times in prelims and earlier in the finals, but scratched each time.

Those three were all in a row at the end of finals. Griffith hit 55-8.25 on his final attempt then was followed by Lenz landing the shot at 54-5.25. In just a matter of seconds, Ternus had dropped to third after holding the top spot for about an hour. He couldn't recreate his first throw and settled for third.

"I was a little pumped; guess I was just ready to compete today," he said about setting a PR right out of the gate. "I didn't really care about the money part. I just wanted to compete for people and impress them."

Ternus has been doing that all season as an athlete who doesn't quite fit the traditional mold of a thrower or a runner. He's been in the shot put and discus all season but also runs the 200 and the 1600 relay. Ternus doesn't have a preference one way or another; he just likes to compete.

"I kind of do whatever my coach tells me to do; you've got to do what you've got to do," Ternus said.