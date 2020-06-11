Lassek to cheerlead at dream school

Recent Scotus graduate Brea Lassek has always been a huge sports fan, even from her earliest memories.
Lassek and her father, Jeff Lassek, spent the majority of fall Saturdays watching the Huskers and other college football games.
So when Lassek started high school, she wanted to be as close to the action as she could and figured cheerleading would be a good way to get close to the game.
The decision paid off, as Lassek will continue cheerleading next year as part of the Northwestern cheer squad. But, becoming a college cheerleader was never part of the original plan for the Shamrock graduate.
"I never thought in a million years I would become a college cheerleader," she said. "I always had it in the back of my mind I didn't want to stop cheerleading in high school, because it's always been one of my favorite activities and a place I felt the most comfortable and could really be myself.
"I just never really thought I would get the opportunity to continue that, so it still kind of feels like I'm living in a dream. When I look at the roster and see my name on it, it doesn’t feel real."
The Scotus graduate remembers trying on her mom's, Kerry Lassek, old cheerleading outfits from when she cheered at Scotus, and attending cheerleading camps at the school when she was in kindergarten. Lassek also participated in many other performing arts growing up, including dance.
She wasn't sure which path she wanted to follow when she got to high school but knew she desired to be involved in some activity.
"I knew I liked performing and being in front of people," she said. "I didn't know if I wanted to be on the dance team or the cheer team."
But when it came time to decide, it was Lassek's passion for sports that gave her the nudge toward cheerleading.
Scotus cheerleading coach Pat Engel said Lassek is one of the first Shamrock cheerleaders to go cheer for a Division I school. Over her past four years, Lassek played a major part in SCC's cheer squad.
"It's super exciting," she said. "To get into a Big 10 (school), I'm super excited for Brea ... Just as a person, she has compassion, she's a great leader, she's a great listener, she takes direction great.
"You can tell from when she was a freshman cheerleader she had great role models ahead of her and just seeing her take everything in and become the leaders she was, it's been a joy to watch her for the last four years."
Lassek said her biggest hobby growing up was watching sports with her father.
"I've always been a Husker girl," she said. "I would cheer in front of the TV and block my dad's view. When we would go to Husker games, I would wear the little Husker cheerleading outfits.
"I think I chose cheerleading because it was the closest way for me to get on the field because football has always been my favorite."
As a Husker fan, Lassek thought she would eventually go to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, but then she started exploring other options.
On top of being a passionate sports fan, Lassek had a desire to go into journalism. After some research, Lassek discovered Northwestern has one of the top journalism programs in the country and fulfilled a lot of what she was looking for in a college.
"I've always known I wanted to go out of state," she said. "Around sophomore year, I started taking that idea seriously."
With out-of-state tuition being more expensive, Lassek knew it would take hard work to fulfill her dreams of going outside Nebraska for college.
"I knew if I wanted to do that, I had to really focus on that and make sure I was preparing myself to get scholarships to do that, otherwise it wouldn’t be a reality," she said. "One night I looked up best journalism schools in the country and Northwestern was at the top, so I kind of looked more into it."
On top of being out of state and having a good journalism program, Northwestern is also just 14 miles from Chicago.
Being near a big city was another added benefit for Lassek.
Between being out of state, having a top-level journalism program, being near a big city and having an athletic program in the Big 10, Northwestern proved to be Lassek's dream school.
"It really checked all the boxes," she said.
Although it seemed like a long shot at first, Lassek did everything she could to get into the University and eventually found out she had been accepted.
Her desire to keep cheerleading at college not only came from her passion for sports but also the memories she made in high school. In order to continue cheering she had to make an audition tape, which she did with help from her mom and former cheer captain, Cassie Seckel.
"I wanted to continue cheering in college partly because I had a great experience in high school cheering with some of my best friends and forming close bonds, especially with my fellow seniors," she said. "I wanted to form another sisterhood like that in college."
After graduating from Northwestern, Lassek said she would like to either go into sports or investigative journalism. Lassek has and continues to serve as a freelance writer for The Columbus Telegram.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
