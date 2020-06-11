Lassek to cheerlead at dream school

"I think I chose cheerleading because it was the closest way for me to get on the field because football has always been my favorite."

As a Husker fan, Lassek thought she would eventually go to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, but then she started exploring other options.

On top of being a passionate sports fan, Lassek had a desire to go into journalism. After some research, Lassek discovered Northwestern has one of the top journalism programs in the country and fulfilled a lot of what she was looking for in a college.

"I've always known I wanted to go out of state," she said. "Around sophomore year, I started taking that idea seriously."

With out-of-state tuition being more expensive, Lassek knew it would take hard work to fulfill her dreams of going outside Nebraska for college.

"I knew if I wanted to do that, I had to really focus on that and make sure I was preparing myself to get scholarships to do that, otherwise it wouldn’t be a reality," she said. "One night I looked up best journalism schools in the country and Northwestern was at the top, so I kind of looked more into it."

On top of being out of state and having a good journalism program, Northwestern is also just 14 miles from Chicago.