Lasso back in contention at state

Columbus High junior Sarah Lasso put herself in position to add to her medal case on Monday at the Class A state golf tournament in Norfolk with a 6-over 78 round that has her tied for 11th going into Tuesday.

Lasso started on the back nine and shot a 1-over 37 with a bogey on 11 but then rattled off eight pars in a row before running into trouble for her final eight holes. Still, she's nine shots better than a year ago when she was 15th also at Norfolk Country club.

She had to battle for that position after shooting one shot out of the top 15 on day one. This time around she's two shots clear of the final medalist position.

Jacey Hughes was next closest to hardware for the Discoverers after a 44-48 round that tied her for 43rd with a 92.

"It was a perfect day for golf but it was a battle for everyone," coach Anne Robertson said. "Sarah's first nine started on 10 and she was 1-over for her first nine. Her second nine on the front is where the battle took place. She had multiple looks at birdie putts but came up short. She said her swings and shots were just a bit off, but a solid short game kept her in the round."

Lasso suffered bogeys on three of four holes when she made the turn, taking fives on two, three and five. She recovered with three pars in a row but then ended the day with a six and a double bogey on nine.

She's two shots away from three players tied for eighth and three back of seventh.

Hughes started her round with a triple bogey on 10 then a double on 12 and was fighting the rest of the way around the course. Maggie Hansen shot 102 and is in 63rd and Kaidence Spiegel put together a 102 for 71st.

Nicole Kolbas of Lincoln Pius X leads the tournament with a 5-under - two shots better than Kaitlyn Hanna of Omaha Westside. Lincoln Southwest leads the team race after a 309 total. The Silver Hawks have a nine-shot lead over Lincoln East. Columbus put together a 388 and is 12th.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.