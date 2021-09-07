 Skip to main content
Lasso collects 4th medal
Lasso collects 4th medal

Sarah Lasso finished on the medal stand for the Discoverers in Grand Island with a score of 75 Saturday, picking up her fourth piece of hardware in five events this seas.

She led all players with a front nine score of 34, but came in with 41 on the the back nine and was overtaken by Lincoln Southwest's Kate Strickland and Lincoln Pius' Nicole Kolbas. 

Strickland shot a 33 on the back nine to win the tournament with a score of 69. Kolbas posted a 35 to finish in second with 70. Kolbas trailed by a shot and Strickland by two at the turn.

The Discoverers finished in seventh in the team standings with a 357. Jacey Hughes shot a 89, Maggie Hansen scored a 96, Kaidence Spiegel finished with a 97 and Josalyn Bice posted a 102.

Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln East and Lincoln Southeast were the top-three teams. The Silver Hawks was 15 shots better than the Spartans on a total of 307. The Spartans were 15 shots better than the Knights.

Lasso's junior season has also included the top medalist award in a nine-hole round at Grand Island, the top medalist award at home in an 18-hole triangular with Norfolk and Fremont and an eighth-place medal in Kearney. She finished outside medalist position last week with a round of 89 then shaved off 14 shots on Friday.

Hughes has come closest to a medal of any other Discoverer when she was one shot back of the top 15 last week in Lincoln.

Columbus is back on the road Thursday when it plays in the Lincoln Southeast Invitational.

