Lasso collects 4th medal

Sarah Lasso finished on the medal stand for the Discoverers in Grand Island with a score of 75 Saturday, picking up her fourth piece of hardware in five events this seas.

She led all players with a front nine score of 34, but came in with 41 on the the back nine and was overtaken by Lincoln Southwest's Kate Strickland and Lincoln Pius' Nicole Kolbas.

Strickland shot a 33 on the back nine to win the tournament with a score of 69. Kolbas posted a 35 to finish in second with 70. Kolbas trailed by a shot and Strickland by two at the turn.

The Discoverers finished in seventh in the team standings with a 357. Jacey Hughes shot a 89, Maggie Hansen scored a 96, Kaidence Spiegel finished with a 97 and Josalyn Bice posted a 102.

Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln East and Lincoln Southeast were the top-three teams. The Silver Hawks was 15 shots better than the Spartans on a total of 307. The Spartans were 15 shots better than the Knights.

Lasso's junior season has also included the top medalist award in a nine-hole round at Grand Island, the top medalist award at home in an 18-hole triangular with Norfolk and Fremont and an eighth-place medal in Kearney. She finished outside medalist position last week with a round of 89 then shaved off 14 shots on Friday.