Lasso collects another medal

Columbus High junior golfer Sarah Lasso picked up more hardware on Friday when she was eighth at Kearney in a field of 68 players and 13 varsity squads.
Lasso took eighth with a round of 78 and led Columbus to a sixth-place finish. The Discoverers totaled 357 shots on the day and included scores of 86 by Jacey Hughes, 96 from Kaidence Spiegel, 97 by Josalyn Bice and 121 by Jersey Odgaard.
Lasso carded a pair of 39s on both the front and back nine and was nine shots behind winner Nicole Kolbas of Lincoln Pius X. Kolbas and North Platte's Karsen Morrison both shot 69s but Kolbas took the top medalist spot on a scorecard playoff.
Hughes' score was good enough for 21st, Spiegel was in 37th, Bice 38th and Odgaard 57th. Lincoln Southwest was the team champion on a total of 311 - 12 shots better than Lincoln East.
CHS tennis seventh at Elkhorn
Columbus was seventh in three of the four tournaments on Saturday in Elkhorn and finished in that same spot in the team standings.
Frank Fehringer competed in the 1 singles tournament and was seventh, Bohden Jedlicka and Ted Fehringer were on the 1 doubles bracket and were sixth, Alex Zoucha took seventh in 2 singles and Blake Wemhoff and Carter Goc teamed up for a seventh-place finish in 2 doubles.
Every CHS player had at least one win and Columbus surpassed its two-win total at the event from a year ago.
"Four three of our players, that was their first win at a varsity invite," coach Scott Bethune said. "Everyone continued to play hard, but we are still making simple mistakes that are costing us points and matches. These are simple things that can be corrected, so I have confidence that as the season progresses we will improve."
Columbus edges Grand Island in tennis opener
Columbus tennis won two of three in the doubles competition then split with Grand Island in singles and claimed a team dual victory on Thursday at Pawnee Park.
Bohden Jedlicka and Ted Fehringer in the top doubles spot were 8-3 winners. Frank Fehringer and Carter Goc followed that up at No. 2 doubles with an identical score. Alex Zoucha and Blake Wemhoff made a strong varsity debut at No. 3 doubles but settled for an 8-6 defeat.
Singles winners included Frank Fehringer by injury forfeit at No. 3, Goc 8-1 at No. 5 and Wemhoff 8-5 at No. 6. Jedlicka was defeated at No. 1 8-6, Ted Fehringer suffered an 8-1 loss at No. 2 and Zoucha lost 8-4 at No. 4.
"Despite the heat, it was great to start competing. I saw a lot of good things today and a lot of things we need to work on. I stressed to the boys to give full effort no matter what the score was in the match. I walked away today pleased with their effort," coach Scott Bethune said. "Big winner today was Carter Goc. Carter won both his matches at 5 singles and at 2 doubles. Carter has put a lot of time and training in during the offseason, so I am really happy for Carter to start the season so well. He plays hard and is a competitor. Proud of him."
Lakeview golf fifth in Seward
The Lady Vikes took to the course in Seward for a tournament on Friday that included 11 other programs. With a team total of 425, Lakeview was fifth in the running.
Hannah Kitt was the top Lady Vike of the day on a round of 92 and a sixth place medal. Grace Berkeland shot 101 and was 17th, Evie Hatcher carded a 109, Ella Divis put together a 123 and Ali Mueller had a 128.
Lakeview was 11 shots better than Seward in sixth but 34 strokes back of Norris in fourth. Grand Island Northwest took the team trophy with a 353. Northwest's Olivia Ottman shot an 82 and was the top player by two shots over York's Piper Fernau.
"I was very pleased with the way the girls performed," coach Sandy Harrison said. "We have two junior letter winners and three other golfers who are first-time players. I'm so delighted for them and the way they all stepped up today. We have lots of work to do but what a great start to our season."
