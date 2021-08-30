Lasso collects another medal

Every CHS player had at least one win and Columbus surpassed its two-win total at the event from a year ago.

"Four three of our players, that was their first win at a varsity invite," coach Scott Bethune said. "Everyone continued to play hard, but we are still making simple mistakes that are costing us points and matches. These are simple things that can be corrected, so I have confidence that as the season progresses we will improve."

Columbus edges Grand Island in tennis opener

Columbus tennis won two of three in the doubles competition then split with Grand Island in singles and claimed a team dual victory on Thursday at Pawnee Park.

Bohden Jedlicka and Ted Fehringer in the top doubles spot were 8-3 winners. Frank Fehringer and Carter Goc followed that up at No. 2 doubles with an identical score. Alex Zoucha and Blake Wemhoff made a strong varsity debut at No. 3 doubles but settled for an 8-6 defeat.

Singles winners included Frank Fehringer by injury forfeit at No. 3, Goc 8-1 at No. 5 and Wemhoff 8-5 at No. 6. Jedlicka was defeated at No. 1 8-6, Ted Fehringer suffered an 8-1 loss at No. 2 and Zoucha lost 8-4 at No. 4.