Lasso earns HAC runner-up

Sarah Lasso picked up her first-ever state medal as a sophomore last year. She called it the biggest moment of her golf career.
Thursday didn't pass that achievement, but it's awful close.
Lasso shot a 2-over 74 with five bogies and two birdies while earning the runner-up medalist award at the 2021 Heartland Athletic Conference Championship at Norfolk Country Club.
Lasso was one shot back of Lincoln Pius X's Nicole Kolbas and tied Ansley Sothan of Lincoln Southeast. Kolbas led by two shots after the first nine holes then nearly allowed Lasso to catch her after three bogies on the back nine.
Lasso rolled in a birdie on the 330-yard 15th hole to come within one stroke but then bogeyed the par-4 16th. A birdie on 18 would have tied after Kolbas shot a six but Lasso sank a par and settled for silver.
"Sarah Lasso had a fantastic day, finishing runner-up in a deep field of Class A talent," coach Anne Robertson said. "Her 2-over 74 was a personal record. She played solid from tee to green and put together a complete round. Very happy for Sarah to see this success coming on the same course she, and hopefully the team, will see again in a couple weeks at state."
Other Discoverers included Jacey Hughes in 16th with an 87, Maggie Hansen 31st with a 102, Kaidence Spiegel 34th with a 105 and Josalyn Bice 40th with a 110.
The Discoverers put together a team total of 368 and were fifth out of nine. They were one shot back of Kearney in fourth and 15 ahead of Lincoln Southeast in sixth. Lincoln Southwest was 10 shots better than Lincoln East 315-325 for the conference title.
"Jacey Hughes finished 16th with an eight in her round and a couple of strokes from a medal," Robertson said. "From the tee, Jacey was spot on and swinging with great confidence. She had some troubles with her short game, on a couple of holes; that kept her from scoring better. I truly believe these short game bumps can be corrected quickly, and be ready to go for districts.
"The remaining players had ups and downs throughout their rounds, but all kept battling."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.