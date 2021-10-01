Lasso earns HAC runner-up

Sarah Lasso picked up her first-ever state medal as a sophomore last year. She called it the biggest moment of her golf career.

Thursday didn't pass that achievement, but it's awful close.

Lasso shot a 2-over 74 with five bogies and two birdies while earning the runner-up medalist award at the 2021 Heartland Athletic Conference Championship at Norfolk Country Club.

Lasso was one shot back of Lincoln Pius X's Nicole Kolbas and tied Ansley Sothan of Lincoln Southeast. Kolbas led by two shots after the first nine holes then nearly allowed Lasso to catch her after three bogies on the back nine.

Lasso rolled in a birdie on the 330-yard 15th hole to come within one stroke but then bogeyed the par-4 16th. A birdie on 18 would have tied after Kolbas shot a six but Lasso sank a par and settled for silver.

"Sarah Lasso had a fantastic day, finishing runner-up in a deep field of Class A talent," coach Anne Robertson said. "Her 2-over 74 was a personal record. She played solid from tee to green and put together a complete round. Very happy for Sarah to see this success coming on the same course she, and hopefully the team, will see again in a couple weeks at state."