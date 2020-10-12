Lasso lands in the top 20 on day one of state golf

Lasso was the final Columbus player to tee off at 10:10 a.m. on No. 1 with playing partners from Grand Island and Southeast. Ansley Sothan of Southeast had the best round of the three - a 12-over 84.

Lasso's round included three pars on the front and four on the back. Double bogeys on 8, 11, 15 and 17 pushed her round double digits over par.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Four players are in front of her tied for 14th. The top 15 are awarded medals.

Hughes teed off at 10 a.m. and also played with partners from Grand Island and Southeast. Adalia Maiyo of Southeast had the same first-round score as Hughes while Sadie Pehrson of Grand Island was two strokes back.

Hughes and Maiyo have 17 players in front of them for the final medal position.

Hughes went out with a 46 and came in with a 44. She struggled on 3, 6, 9, 10 and 18 with double bogeys but also had pars on 4, 5, 7, 11, 16 and 17. Eliminating the double bogey on her final hole would have had her tied for 20th.

Massman and Spiegel both teed off at 9:50 a.m. - Spiegel on the front and Massman on the back. Spiegel shot 5-over 41 on the front then struggled on the final six holes and carded a 53 on the back nine. She did, however, stick her tee shot on the par-3 No. 7 and rolled in the putt for a birdie.