Lasso lands in the top 20 on day one of state golf

Columbus High sophomore Sarah Lasso shot a 15-over 87 to lead four Discoverers on day one of Class A state golf at the Norfolk Country Club.
Lasso put together a front-nine 43 and back-nine 44 and was tied with Izabella Pesicka of Millard North.
Junior teammate Jacey Hughes is tied for 26th with a 90, fellow junior Kaidence Spiegel is tied for 44th on a round of 94 and senior Sarah Massman sits tied for 68th with a 102.
Although Columbus has four members playing in the tournament, CHS didn't automatically qualify for state as a team - missing it by a stroke last week in the district tournament at Elks Country Club.
Were the Discoverers counted toward the total with their four scores, they'd have a 373, 10th place out of 13 full teams.
North Platte leads the tournament on the strength of a 324 total. Lincoln Pius X is 13 shots back, but the Thunderbolts have the overall leader, sophomore Nicole Kolbas, on a 1-under round of 71. Kolbas leads Omaha Westside junior Kaitlyn Hanna by three shots. Three others are within eight shots or closer.
"Our unofficial team score, I think, is the lowest up there this year," coach Anne Robertson said. "I told Sarah (Lasso) and Jacey that 85 was the number to try and match today. Sarah came up a little short; Jacey was five shots short. But I think they're both in the mix for a medal."
Lasso was the final Columbus player to tee off at 10:10 a.m. on No. 1 with playing partners from Grand Island and Southeast. Ansley Sothan of Southeast had the best round of the three - a 12-over 84.
Lasso's round included three pars on the front and four on the back. Double bogeys on 8, 11, 15 and 17 pushed her round double digits over par.
Four players are in front of her tied for 14th. The top 15 are awarded medals.
Hughes teed off at 10 a.m. and also played with partners from Grand Island and Southeast. Adalia Maiyo of Southeast had the same first-round score as Hughes while Sadie Pehrson of Grand Island was two strokes back.
Hughes and Maiyo have 17 players in front of them for the final medal position.
Hughes went out with a 46 and came in with a 44. She struggled on 3, 6, 9, 10 and 18 with double bogeys but also had pars on 4, 5, 7, 11, 16 and 17. Eliminating the double bogey on her final hole would have had her tied for 20th.
Massman and Spiegel both teed off at 9:50 a.m. - Spiegel on the front and Massman on the back. Spiegel shot 5-over 41 on the front then struggled on the final six holes and carded a 53 on the back nine. She did, however, stick her tee shot on the par-3 No. 7 and rolled in the putt for a birdie.
Massman had a round inverse of Spiegel. She was better on the back with a nine-hole total of 47 before a 55 on the front. Massman had a par on No. 8.
"Kaidence Spiegel probably played her best round from start to finish. She had one bad hole in there; otherwise she played well," Robertson said. "Sarah Massman had two kind of icky holes on both sides. She easily could have been five shots better."
There was good and bad, but overall, mostly good for a group that was devastated just a week ago when it learned it narrowly missed a team invite to state. Columbus is back on tee Tuesday at 9:50 a.m. for Massman and Spiegel. Spiegel starts on the front, Massman on the back. Hughes follows at 10 a.m. on the front and Lasso right behind her at 10:10 a.m. also on the front.
"It was a lot of fun, but it's also bittersweet," Robertson said. "Josalyn (Bice) worked just as hard as those other four and just came up a little short.
"The great thing is, I'm going to have four of those girls back, and three are playing at state right now, and the fourth is already hungry and wants to get there next year. It's a great way to end the year, but it still bittersweet."
