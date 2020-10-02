Lasso medals at first HAC tournament

Sarah Lasso achieved a bit of Columbus High golf history on Thursday at Norfolk. Regardless of how the rest of her varsity career unfolds, she'll be able to claim an achievement that can never be matched.

Lasso took 11th at the Nofolk Country Club and became the first Discoverer to earn a Heartland Athletic Conference medal.

Columbus girls golf was competing in its first HaC tournament after joining the conference this fall.

Lasoo finished in a five-way tie for 10th place with a score of 91 and was awarded 11th based of tie breaker holes.

Lasso's performance led the Discoverers to a fifth-place team finish out of 10 teams with a combined score of 389. CHS was 21 strokes away from Kearney High and defeated Lincoln Southeast by six.

Jacey Hughes was one spot away from medaling, finishing in 16th place after shooting a 94. Kaidence Spiegel shot a 100 for 29th, Sarah Massman carded a 104 for 33rd and Josalyn Bice scored 117 for 43.

Nicole Kolbas of Lincoln Pius X won the HAC championship with a score of 77 to lead her team to a second-place team finish, but Lincoln East edged out Pius X by one stroke to win the team title.