Lasso medals, Columbus second in GI

Sarah Lasso was one shot off the school record for a nine-hole round on a road course and took the top medalist position on Thursday at Jackrabbit Run in Grand Island.

Lasso shot a 36, one stroke back of a record held by Jenny Andrew and Aspen Luebbe, and finished four shots clear of the next closest player in the individual standings.

Columbus was second to Kearny by 13 shots (171-184) and 19 clear of Grand Island as the team runner-up in the triangular event. Josalyn Bice shot a 47, Kaidence Spiegel shot a 48 and Jersey Odgaard had a 53 to combine for the CHS score. Elizabeth Mowrey carded a 65 in her first action for the varsity squad. Senior Jacey Hughes was unavailable for the meet.

Columbus was second last year as well when Hughes was the medalist on a round of 40, Lasso shot a 42, Spiegel a 47 and Bice a 60.

"I'm very proud of Elizabeth Mowrey and Jersey Odgaard," coach Anne Robertson said. "Both stepped up and competed on a course they had never played and in a varsity position. I'm sure both of them had to play through some nerves, but in the end neither one gave up and gave their best for the round."