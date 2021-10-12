 Skip to main content
Lasso medals with sixth-place finish at state

  • Updated
  • 0
Sarah Lasso

Columbus High golfer Sarah Lasso drives a tee shot Tuesday at the Class A state tournament at Norfolk Country Club in Norfolk. Lasso medaled as she finished tied for sixth.

NORFOLK - Columbus High junior Sarah Lasso approached the ninth-hole green with the Discoverers and her family watching from a distance.

All the time she put in to improve her game paid off when she rolled in the only birdie in 36 holes on Tuesday at the girls Class A state golf tournament in Norfolk. Once the ball went into hole on nine, a sense of relief came over her.

Lasso finished tied for sixth place to earn a medal at Norfolk Country Club. She's now a two-time state medalist and two-time state qualifiers.

"I've worked hard for this moment," Lasso said. "I've been working all summer long. I've just been hitting it hard, which I'm really happy about."

Lasso shot a final-round 77 with one birdie, two bogeys and two double bogeys. Starting on the 10th tee, she shot a 41 on the front nine and an even par 36 on the back. It was one stroke better than Monday's first round when she shot a 78.

Lasso described her mindset of navigating the course over two days trying to at least match what she accomplished last season.

"Of course, there's a sense of nervousness, especially since it's a big tournament," she said. "The first drive of the day, it's very nerve-wracking of course. You want the first shot to be good, but I think what I've learned throughout golf is that it's just one shot at a time. It doesn't matter how you make the par."

CHS head coach Anne Robertson said Lasso's smooth swing enables her to perform well, even when she's fighting nerves.

"I knew she (Lasso) was nervous. You kind of know when she's nervous," Robertson said. "She starts to kind do her sway while she's waiting and see the gum chomping and she's thinking and processing, but when she gets up and goes, it's such a solid, smooth swing that it just doesn't break down.

Columbus High girls golf

The Columbus High girls golf team poses for a picture following Tuesday's Class A state tournament at Norfolk Country Club in Norfolk. Pictured are Jersey Odgaard (left), Kaidence Spiegel, Maggie Hansen, Jacey Hughes and Sarah Lasso.

The Discoverers, who missed qualifying for state by one stroke in 2020, qualified as a team for the first time in four years and played alongside the best of Class A.

Columbus High finished in 12th place with a score of 760. The Discoverers improved Tuesday by cutting 16 shots off their first-round total from Monday.

Jacey Hughes placed 48th with a 185, Maggie Hansen finished 57th as she scored a 197 and Kaidence Spiegel placed 72nd with a 228. Jocelyn Bice withdrew from the first round due to illness. Jersey Odgaard replaced her Tuesday and shot a 107.

Robertson said it was exciting to see the Discoverers compete as a team with the hopes of it becoming a trend in the future.

"It doesn't happen for us very often. We always say we don't let state be the exception. We want it to be the expectation, and that's hard to do," Robertson said. "We have girls that like to play the game, but when they really fully commit like this group of seniors did, you can make it to state and it does become the expectation. It's kind of that mindset, building on what this team has done.

"I credit my seniors. When they were sophomores, when they were taking on those roles of varsity, they really built that team."

Lasso explained what it was like to compete as a team rather than just as an individual.

"It's even better because these are my friends," Lasso said. "They all came and we all had a fun time and it's just a good experience for all of us, not just me."

The Discoverer seniors, Josalyn Bice, Hansen, Hughes and Spiegel, reached the state tournament in their final seasons, and Lasso was grateful to be able to experience it with them.

"I think how close we were and how we always pushed each other," she said. "We developed this friendship a year ago and it's just been an amazing experience, especially with these seniors. I'm going to miss them."

Lasso described her emotions after medaling at the Class A state tournament and what it was like competing with her teammates.

Robertson said the seniors went out of their way to embrace the younger players and to get to know each other. She added that bond can't be forced.

"It's developed over the last couple years and that's something I'm going to really miss," Robertson said. "Because if I needed something done, you just went to any of them and they would be willing to do it. They would kind of bring along the other girls and help them on the course. It was just a true team atmosphere and that's what will be so memorable to me.

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Class A Leaderboard

Class A Leaderboard:

1. Nicole Kolbas (Lincoln Pius X) 67-69-136

2. Kaitlyn Hanna (Omaha Westside) 69-73-142

3. Kate Strickland (Lincoln Southwest) 71-73-144

4. Katelyn Ruge (Millard North) 72-76-148

5. Karsen Morrison (North Platte) 73-80-153

T6. Sarah Lasso (Columbus High) 78-77-155

T6. Neely Adler (Lincoln Southwest) 76-79-155

8. Emma Moss (Lincoln East) 80-77-157

T9. Elly Honnens (Lincoln East) 75-84-159

T9. Kaitlyn Dumler (Lincoln East) 74-85-159

11. Erica Lee (Millard North) 81-79-160

12. Summer Christiansen (Elkhorn South) 78-83-161

13. Kylie Vanschoiack (Lincoln Pius X) 88-75-163

14. Lauren Kohl (Elkhorn South) 76-88-164

T15. Emily Evans (Millard West) 79-86-165

T15. Lauryn Ball (Lincoln Southwest) 82-83-165

T15. Izabella Pesicka (Millard North) 80-85-165

T15. Jeslynn Baumgart (Omaha Marian) 82-83-165

T15. Madison Murnan (Omaha Marian) 76-89-155

48. Jacey Hughes (Columbus High) 92-93-185

57. Maggie Hansen (Columbus High) 102-95-197

72. Kaidence Spiegel (Columbus High) 116-112-228

